“You think ‘that’s where I want to be’” – Tyler Morton reveals Liverpool teammate he admires

Liverpool's 19-year-old midfielder Tyler Morton praised teammate Thiago Alcantara during a recent interview.

Morton plays as a central midfielder and likes to travel with the ball. He is perfectly capable of chipping in with goals and can pick out passes as well.

He scored five goals and had three assists in 12 Premier League 2 appearances last season. His playing style has quite a few similarities to Thiago who the 19-year-old recently praised.

In an interview with The Independent, Morton claimed that he eventually wanted to reach Thiago Alcanatara's level. He said:

“Sometimes I just watch Thiago. You can’t not just admire it; how he plays; the touch of the ball; the disguise he puts on passes. You think ‘that’s where I want to be’. He’s just that good.”

Morton started last season with Liverpool's under-18 team. He eventually progressed to the under-23 team and was promoted by manager Jurgen Klopp this campaign. Morton made his debut for the senior side against Norwich City in the EFL Cup and has since featured in the Champions League and the Premier League as well.

Thiago Alcantara the perfect role model for upcoming Liverpool midfielders?

Liverpool currently have multiple young midfielders who are expected to develop into stars in the coming time. Tyler Morton joins Harvey Elliot and Curtis Jones as the three talented midfielders that Jurgen Klopp has shown constant faith in. While the Reds have other important midfielders as well, Thiago is arguably the most talented.

The Brazilian midfielder joined the club in January 2020 and has established himself as a key member of the squad despite a slow start. He has two goals and an assist in 14 appearances this season.

He is set to make a return soon from a hip injury layoff in the coming weeks. Thiago’s value obviously lies in his extraordinary passing skills.

The former Barcelona player is one of the best passers in world football and has flawless technique.

Thiago has won the Champions League twice with Bayern Munich and is theoretically the perfect teammate to look up to for a young midfielder.

Hence, fans will be happy with Morton’s recent comments about the Brazilian and will hope that he can continue his development.

