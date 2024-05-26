Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag took a dig at club legend Roy Keane after their FA Cup final win over Manchester City on Saturday, May 25. He pointed out Keane's struggles in his managerial career at Sunderland and Ipswich Town.

Keane, who now does punditry, has been among the harshest critics of Ten Hag this season due to his side's performances. The Red Devils secured their worst-ever Premier League position (8th) and had a goal difference of -1 after 38 games. They finished bottom of their UEFA Champions League group with just one win in six games.

However, Manchester United shockingly beat Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final on Saturday. After the game, he gave an interview with ITV with Roy Keane and others. Ten Hag said to the former midfielder (via Express):

“Hey, hey, you had trouble to manage a team. So...”

Keane replied:

“I won a Championship with Sunderland, so give me some praise. Come on, don’t be too harsh on me.”

Ten Hag then responded:

“You did as well.”

Keane got into management with Championship side Sunderland in 2006 and led them to promotion in his first season. However, he stepped down in December 2008 after a run of poor results and other controversies.

The Manchester United legend then managed Ipswich Town from April 2009 to January 2011.

Erik ten Hag wins his second trophy at Manchester United in 2 seasons

Despite their poor performances over the course of the season, Manchester United will end the campaign with the FA Cup trophy. It is their second trophy in two seasons, having won the Carabao Cup last time out by beating Newcastle United in the final.

The Red Devils also reached the FA Cup final last season but lost 2-1 against Manchester City. They took the perfect revenge against their city rivals on Saturday. A mixup between Josko Gvardiol and Stefan Ortega allowed Alejandro Garnacho to score in the 30th minute.

Kobbie Mainoo then doubled United's lead in the 39th minute after an excellent move. Erling Haaland hit the crossbar for Manchester City in the second half before Jeremy Doku scored a consolation goal for them in the 87th minute.

Consequently, Manchester United also secured their place in the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League despite finishing eighth in the Premier League. Sixth-placed Chelsea will drop down to Europa Conference League playoffs while Newcastle United (7th) are out of Europe altogether.