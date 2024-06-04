“You unreal!” - Jack Grealish salutes Liverpool linked star for impressive display on international duty

England star Jack Grealish heaped praise on his compatriot and reported Liverpool target Adam Wharton. This comes following the youngster's debut for the Three Lions in their 3-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina in a friendly on Monday, June 3.

Wharton, 20, came on in the 62nd minute to replace Kieran Trippier to make his debut at St. James' Park. He completed all 36 of his passes, made two key passes, won 0/3 duels, and delivered one accurate cross. His performance impressed many, including his compatriots.

After the game, Wharton put up a post on Instagram with the caption:

"A dream come true to make my debut for my country 🦁"

Manchester City forward Jack Grealish commented on the post:

“Top! You unreal!”

Arsenal's Declan Rice wrote:

“Fully deserved ads & first of many.”

Chelsea's Conor Gallagher added:

"Congrats mate!”

Wharton impressed during his time at Blackburn Rovers and Crystal Palace signed him in January for a reported fee of £22 million. He has made 16 appearances for the Eagles and looked really good, especially in possession, and made three assists.

As per TBR Football, Liverpool are monitoring Wharton for a potential summer move. The Englishman's contract with Crystal Palace expires in 2029 and hence, is likely to cost a fortune.

Alan Pardew reckons Everton star will be a good fit at Liverpool

Former Newcastle United manager Alan Pardew believes Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin could be a good signing for Liverpool. He heaped praise on the Englishman's ability, saying on talkSPORT (via TEAMtalk):

“I think every Premier League manager would take him. Whether you could get your owner to say ‘okay, I am going to pay the £40m’, whatever he is going to be — it will be less than that given his injuries.

“There aren’t many players who can achieve, the level he can achieve when he is fit. He could save you in the league. He could win you a cup. He could get you into Europe. That’s the difference he can make when he is on his game."

He added:

“Realistically, he could play in any team. I honestly believe that. Even at Liverpool. At times, you could stick him at center-forward, no problem and you know he would deliver.”

Calvert-Lewin scored eight goals and provided three assists in 38 games across competitions for Everton in the 2023-24 season.

However, a move to Anfield could be unlikely owing to the fierce rivalry between the two sides. The last time a transfer took place between the two sides was in 2002 when Abel Xavier joined the Reds from Everton.