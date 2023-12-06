"You have to upgrade properly" - Pundit pin points Arsenal star who will cost them in Premier League title race

TalkSPORT pundit Jamie O'Hara has pin-pointed which player will cost Arsenal in the Premier League title race this season. According to the former Premier League star, the Gunners will suffer a setback in their push for the title if Mikel Arteta continues deploying David Raya between the sticks.

David Raya continued his role as Arsenal's number one during their Premier League clash with Luton Town at Kenilworth Road yesterday (December 15). However, the Spaniard had an outing to forget as he conceded three goals in what ended in a hard-fought 4-3 victory for the Gunners, thanks to Declan Rice's late winner.

The goalkeeper committed two glaring blunders during the game which nearly cost his side. Jamie O'Hara believes Arsenal's title push will be under serious risk if Mikel Arteta continues to start him in goal.

“What I will say on this is that, I don’t believe Arsenal can win the league with that goalkeeper,” the former Premier League star said on talkSPORT. “If you look at the best teams that win every year. Mostly Manchester City or Liverpool. They have the best keepers. Petr Cech, Edwin van der Sar, Peter Schmeichel, Alisson Becker and Ederson."

Jamie O'Hara went on to criticize Mikel Arteta's decision to prioritize David Raya over Aaron Ramsdale this season, arguing that the Spaniard isn't an upgrade on the English shot-stopper.

“For me, Arsenal can’t win the Premier League with David Raya in goal. That’s where I think they got it wrong. If you are going to upgrade from Ramsdale, then you have to upgrade properly. David Raya isn’t that guy. He will cost them. He got away with it tonight. Declan Rice steps up. Havertz scores as well. Big moment for them, they win 4-3. Arsenal fans will be buzzing. But when you look at it, in the grand scheme of things, David Raya is a problem for them.”

Recall that Mikel Arteta has downgraded Aaron Ramsdale and elevated Raya to the first choice in goal this season, a move that angered many fans. Performances such as yesterday's will only fuel the criticisms tabled against the decision.

David Raya's stats for Arsenal so far this season

It hasn't been the best of outings for the Raya this season. So far, the 28-year-old has made 15 appearances for the Gunners across all competitions, conceding 13 goals and recording seven clean sheets to his name.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that the goalkeeper is currently on loan at the Emirates Stadium from Brentford, with his deal set to expire at the end of the term. It remains to be seen if Mikel Arteta will push to sign him permanently come next summer.

Up next, the Gunners will go head-to-head with Aston Villa in the Premier League at the weekend and Raya is likely to start between the sticks once again. Hopefully, he'll have a better performance this time.