"You’ve got to buy the best players" - Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to launch ambitious move for Premier League superstar 

Former Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur striker Teddy Sherringham has urged the Red Devils to sign Harry Kane in the summer.

United have shown excellent progress under Erik ten Hag this season and are currently fourth in the Premier League table. However, they need reinforcements in the striker position.

Cristiano Ronaldo parted ways with the club in November and Anthony Martial is injury prone. While United have signed Wout Weghorst on loan from Burnley, they will need a permanent solution in the summer.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Sherringham stated that the Red Devils need to sign Kane. He said:

“Tottenham need to keep Harry Kane for them to go forward, if Manchester United want to move forward, they need to buy Harry Kane. He would be the perfect solution and I’ve got a funny vibe that them signing [Wout] Weghorst until the end of the season is just that little stop-gap, just putting in a centre forward."

Sherringham also explained how Kane can help the club, as he said:

“But if you’re going that extra step you’ve got to buy the best players and Manchester United have always done that, and Harry is still the best centre forward, along with [Erling] Haaland, to get."

He added:

"You’re not going to get Haaland so go and get Harry, he will lead the line, he will be professional, he will be focused, he will drag players along with him and he will make your club a better club, without a doubt."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



“I made a big decision when I left



Teddy Sheringham says “He’d be the perfect solution for Utd!”“I made a big decision when I left #THFC . Harry has to assess the situation himself.”Teddy Sheringham says #MUFC must buy Harry Kane, to continue their progression. “He’d be the perfect solution for Utd!” ✅“I made a big decision when I left #THFC. Harry has to assess the situation himself.” Teddy Sheringham says #MUFC must buy Harry Kane, to continue their progression. https://t.co/jUBOoI8U0Q

Man Utd and Bayern Munich have been linked with signing the English striker. However, as per The Athletic journalist David Ornstein, Kane is open to extending his stay at Tottenham, which could throw a spanner into both clubs' plans.

The Red Devils have also been linked with the likes of Victor Osimhen and Goncalo Ramos.

Harry Kane could be a good signing for Manchester United

As aforementioned, Manchester United need to find a top-quality striker in the summer and Kane fits their profile.

The Englishman has scored 265 goals and provided 62 assists in 414 games for Tottenham, including 198 goals in the Premier League. He is third on the all-time top goalscorers list in the English top flight behind Alan Shearer (260) and Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney (208).

Football Eden🪄⚽️ @FootballEden



Alan Shearer

‍♂️441 Games

🥇260 Goals

64 Assists



Harry Kane

‍♂️301 Games

🥈198 Goals

33 Assists



At which club will Kane break his record? Premier League stats:Alan Shearer‍♂️441 Games🥇260 Goals64 AssistsHarry Kane‍♂️301 Games🥈198 Goals33 AssistsAt which club will Kane break his record? Premier League stats:Alan Shearer🏃‍♂️441 Games🥇260 Goals🅰️64 AssistsHarry Kane🏃‍♂️301 Games🥈198 Goals🅰️33 AssistsAt which club will Kane break his record?⚽️ https://t.co/PPdSHzqWoX

Besides Kane's goalscoring, his link-up play has also gained prominence in recent years, which could benefit the likes of his compatriot Marcus Rashford at Old Trafford.

Despite his abilities, Kane, 29, is yet to win a single trophy in his career — which could see him leave Tottenham.

Poll : 0 votes