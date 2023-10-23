"You've got to demand more" - Alan Shearer insists Ten Hag must encourage 5 Manchester United players to perform better to finish in top 4

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has highlighted five players Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag must encourage to do better for the side to earn a top-four Premier League finish this season.

The Englishman explained that the quintet of Marcus Rashford, Rasmos Hojlund, Antony, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Martial must step up in front of goal to give the Red Devils a chance to secure one of the Champions League spots ahead of next season.

It's common knowledge that Manchester United's attackers have been nothing to write home about in the league this season. Only Marcus Rashford has one goal in the top fligh, while the rest are yet to open their account.

The Red Devils are four spots behind the top four; they're eighth with 15 points in nine games. Alan Shearer reckons Erik Ten Hag must demand more from his attackers if they want to return to the UEFA Champions League next term.

"If they want to get in and around that top four then one thing has to change and the forwards have to chip in more with goals," the Englishman said on BBC Match of the Day following United's 2-1 win vover Sheffield United at the weekend.

"They certainly created the chances against Sheffield United, and they should've put the ball in the back of the net more than they did. Rashford, Hojlund, Antony, Garnacho, Martial, you've got to ask for more, and you've got to demand more when you're getting into these positions and working the ball, passing.

Shearer also took a shot at Manchester United's forwards by reminding them that Scott McTominay, who has started just three games this season, is their top scorer in the league with three goals.

"They are getting into positions and they are creating the chances, so I suppose the time to worry is when you're not doing that at all," he continued. "I mean Scott McTominay is their top scorer, and he's only started three league games and scored three goals.

"The demand to put the ball in the back of the net from the strikers that has to improve," he added.

Can Manchester United overturn their poor Champions League start?

Manchester United have a terrible start to the Champions League campaign this season. Their underwhelming performances have put them on the brink of a premature group stage exit.

They've lost their opening two games to Bayern Munich (4-3 away) and Galatasaray 3-2 at home. Up next, they take on Copahangen in back-to-back fixtures.

If they wn both games, another win against one of Bayern or Galatasaray could be enough for Ten Hag's side to reach the knockouts.