"You've got to get it out of your minds" – Liverpool urged to target 2 players instead of Jude Bellingham in the summer

Liverpool legend Phil Thompson has urged his former club to target Chelsea's Mason Mount and West Ham United ace Declan Rice given the diminishing chances of the Reds signing Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham, who currently plays for Borussia Dortmund, has been a constant name in the transfer rumor mill since last summer. His fine performances for the Bundesliga side have only fueled rumors with clubs like Liverpool, Real Madrid, and Manchester City tipped to sign the 19-year-old teenager. He has registered 10 goals and six assists in 34 games for Dortmund this season.

The Athletic's David Ornstein recently gave some upsetting updates to Liverpool fans on the Bellingham front. He wrote:

"Considering Liverpool will finish this campaign mempty-handed in terms of trophies, sit seven points outside the Champions League spots after 26 games, have expiring contracts and are ageing in parts of the squad, some major calls are approaching, and recruitment work is taking place on multiple fronts. Such factors will impact the transfer budget and, in turn, their ultimate hopes of landing Bellingham."

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Manchester City are growing confident that they can land Jude Bellingham this summer although Real Madrid remain in the race, sources have told @RobDawsonESPN and @RodrigoFaez Manchester City are growing confident that they can land Jude Bellingham this summer although Real Madrid remain in the race, sources have told @RobDawsonESPN and @RodrigoFaez 👀 https://t.co/9CAeY0EhJH

Former Liverpool ace Thompson has Liverpool fans not to get worked up on the Bellingham deal and has instead urged Liverpool to make a move for Mount or Rice.

Speaking on Sirius XM FC, he said:

"All Liverpool fans think that Jude Bellingham is going to sign and I've tried to tell a number of people. I do Q and A's at Anfield and you ask 50 people in the room: 'Who thinks Bellingham is coming?' and 48 of them will put their hands up. But you've got to get it out of your minds. This could be the biggest let down for all fans."

Naming Mount and Rice as two potential signings, Thompson added:

"We do need that sort of player. But [if he doesn't sign], we can then put that money to Declan Rice. Whether he would come from London or not, I don't know. He would be another one. But we don't just need one. We need a couple of players. There's been talk of Mason Mount. He's young, he's creative and he scores goals from midfield which we've lacked. That area does need refreshing."

Like Bellingham, both Mount and Rice are in-demand English players. While Bellingham's contract ends in 2025, both Rice and Mount will run down their current deals in 2024.

Mount has been linked with a transfer to Liverpool after talks of an extension with Chelsea hit a stumbling block. Rice has been linked with London sides Chelsea and Arsenal this season.

#CFC



Mount could leave in the summer if agreement won't be reached - Liverpool remain among clubs interested. Tony Mount remains Mason Mount's official agent; he has partnered with Neil Fewings (ROOF group) to help with talks as there's no agreement with Chelsea on new dealMount could leave in the summer if agreement won't be reached - Liverpool remain among clubs interested. Tony Mount remains Mason Mount's official agent; he has partnered with Neil Fewings (ROOF group) to help with talks as there's no agreement with Chelsea on new deal 🔵 #CFC Mount could leave in the summer if agreement won't be reached - Liverpool remain among clubs interested. https://t.co/ZHIqFC6z8c

Liverpool eye move for 25-year-old PSG midfielder: Reports

90min has reported that Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is willing to sell Renato Sanches in the upcoming summer transfer window. Sanches joined the Parisian side last summer for a reported fee of £12m.

WIth the player only registering 652 minutes of action in 20 games all season, he is now being tipped to leave the club just one year later. The player's contract runs till 2027.

90min added that Liverpool is interested in signing the player. However, the Reds are likely to face competition from AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Aston Villa, and Wolverhampton Wanderers, who are all keeping tabs on the situation.

Liverpool needs to revamp their aging midfield and needs multiple players to revitalize the middle of their park this summer.

