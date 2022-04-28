"You’ve got to give them credit" - Jordan Henderson issues second leg warning to Liverpool after Villarreal win

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson spoke about his team's performance after their win over Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg on Wednesday. The Reds put in a dominant performance to secure a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Henderson believes the Merseysiders were very good on the night. However, he asked his team to get ready for a tough test in the second leg at El Madrigal next week.

Speaking to BT Sport, Henderson said (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"I thought the majority of the game the counter-press was really good, when we lost the ball high up the pitch the reaction to win it back and cause them problems was really good. And I think that made it really difficult for them at times. But you’ve got to give them credit, they’re a good team, hard to break down and the game is still alive. It will be a tough test over at Villarreal."

The Reds were utterly dominant in the first leg, having a possession of around 73% and taking 19 shots (five on target). They couldn't break Unai Emery's side in the first half but came out all guns blazing in the second.

Henderson's cross was deflected in for an own goal by Pervis Estupian in the 53rd minute. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane then combined before the Senegalese doubled Liverpool's lead two minutes later.

Liverpool's quadruple dream on

The Reds were always favourites against Villarreal despite the Spanish side flooring Juventus and Bayern Munich in the previoua two rounsa. The Reds will be relieved to take a two-goal lead to Spain next week as they seek a place in their second Champions League final in three years.

They will face either Manchester City or Real Madrid in the title match. That tie is delicately poised, with the first leg ending 4-3 in City's favour at the Etihad.

Squawka @Squawka



WWWWWWWWWDWWLWWWWWDDWWWW



That's quadruple form.



#UCL Liverpool have now won 20 of their last 24 games across all competitions:WWWWWWWWWDWWLWWWWWDDWWWWThat's quadruple form. Liverpool have now won 20 of their last 24 games across all competitions:WWWWWWWWWDWWLWWWWWDDWWWWThat's quadruple form. 😜#UCL https://t.co/4cXEXjZ5Cc

Liverpool have already won the Carabao Cup this season, beating Chelsea in the final. They will also meet the Blues in the FA Cup final on May 14.

The Reds are just a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League title race, with five games to go.

Theie unprecedented quadruple bid is on, and based on their current form, one wouldn't put it beyond the Reds.

