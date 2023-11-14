“You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake” - Aaron Ramsdale’s dad hits out at ‘wrong’ Arteta decision regarding his son at Arsenal

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale's father has finally broken silence over his son's situation at the Emirates Stadium this season. The Englishman has declared that Mikel Arteta is wrong over the way he's handling his son's playing time at the club.

Aaron Ramsdale appears to have lost his spot in Arsenal's starting line-up this season following the arrival of David Raya from Brentford on a season-long loan. Mikel Arteta has given preference to the latter in the Premier League and the Champions League while the earlier has been relegated to cup duties.

Although Ramsdale has been calm and remained positive in this tough time, his situation has angered many, especially as Raya has not been able to distinctly justify his starting berth. Now the English goalie's father appears to have had enough and has called out Mikel Arteta over his treatment of the 25-year-old shot-stopper.

"Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off," the Englishman told The Highbury Squad.

"Aaron’s got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody. You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it's been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision."

The player's father went on to reveal that his son has lost his smile amid the ongoing saga. He said:

"Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding onto that ball at this moment in time. And it is difficult. It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying you need to keep smiling."

David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale's numbers for Arsenal so far this season

Since arriving at the Emirates Stadium in the summer, David Raya has made 12 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions, conceding nine goals and recording six clean sheets to his name. The Spaniard has featured in each of the Gunners last eight Premier League matches, as well as all four of their Champions League games so far.

Aaron Ramsdale, on the other hand, has been deployed between the sticks seven times so far, conceding eight times and keeping two clean sheets. Four of those appearances have come in the Premier League, two in the EFL Cup and one in the Community Shield.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta's men are currently off duty due to the international break this week. They'll be back on November 25 when Arsenal take on Brentford in the Premier League. The Gunners are currently third in the league, level on points with second-placed Liverpool and one point behind leaders Manchester City.