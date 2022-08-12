"You've got a problem" - Ex-Premier League midfielder pin points issue that could cost Liverpool in Premier League title race

Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Jamie O'Hara believes Liverpool's midfield options are a problem for Jurgen Klopp's side's title credentials, as per LiverpoolEcho.

Thiago Alcantara has become the latest midfielder to incur an injury for the Reds, having picked up a hamstring problem in the season-opening 2-2 draw with Fulham.

He joins the likes of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Curtis Jones on the sidelines at Anfield.

Klopp has confirmed that Naby Keita will return from injury for their next game against Crystal Palace on August 15.

However, O'Hara believes the midfield options at the German coach's disposal are problematic and may influence a potential title challenge.

The former Premier League midfielder told Grosvenor Sport:

"There’s a little bit of a concern around Liverpool at the minute with the amount of injuries they pick up to players like Thiago Alcantara,”

O'Hara continued,

“If Fabinho was to get injured as well, they’ve only really got Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Harvey Elliott to play in midfield."

O'Hara touched on Klopp's midfield from years gone by, comparing it to the Anfield crop at present:

“Three or four years ago that was an unbelievable midfield because they’d give you everything but a few of those are just starting to come to the end of their careers in the Liverpool squad and become bit-part players. If you’re relying on them to win the league, with Thiago keeping on getting injured, you’ve got a problem."

This Is Anfield @thisisanfield "The 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 player, not 𝒂 player"



"If there was the right solution for us we would have done it already, we're not stubborn..."



🗣 Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's midfield and potential signings "The 𝗿𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 player, not 𝒂 player""If there was the right solution for us we would have done it already, we're not stubborn..."🗣 Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's midfield and potential signings https://t.co/UZwJp9xhbt

"They should have gone all out" - O'Hara on Liverpool not signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder

The Dortmund midfielder may cost around £100 million

O'Hara continued his analysis of Liverpool's midfield situation by claiming the Reds should have done all they can to sign Dortmund youngster Jude Bellingham.

A move for the 19-year-old English midfielder is expected next summer but O'Hara is bemused by the club not pursuing the teenager this summer.

He said in this regard (via the aforementioned source):

"I know they were maybe waiting until next year to get him at the right price, but they need him now. You have to continue to keep on winning trophies. They’ve seen everyone else improve."

He continued,

"I think they need a midfielder like Bellingham. If they bring him in then they’re back. Until then I think they might struggle in midfield and to win the title.”

Bellingham's future is the subject of huge speculation with both the Merseysiders, La Liga champions Real Madrid and Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain interested.

