PSG join Real Madrid and Liverpool in race to sign €100 million-rated midfielder: Reports

French Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have joined Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race to sign English wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

As reported by Spanish outlet El Nacional, PSG have identified the coveted midfielder as their next big signing. As per the report, both Real Madrid and Liverpool are huge admirers of the 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund starlet.

However, Paris Saint-Germain are looking to disrupt Los Blancos' plans once again after the Kylian Mbappe saga. The French side convinced their star forward Mbappe to sign a new deal this summer to stay at the club despite interest from Real Madrid.

PSG were also the reason why the Spanish giants had to pay an exorbitant fee for the signing of Aurelien Tchouameni from AS Monaco this summer.

"The way he plays, the way he leads, what a player. There will be a race for him and there's probably one now to be honest. Dortmund are reluctant to sell but if there's a chance for Liverpool then it would be huge." Didi Hamann on Jude Bellingham:"The way he plays, the way he leads, what a player. There will be a race for him and there's probably one now to be honest. Dortmund are reluctant to sell but if there's a chance for Liverpool then it would be huge." #lfc [liverpool echo] Didi Hamann on Jude Bellingham:"The way he plays, the way he leads, what a player. There will be a race for him and there's probably one now to be honest. Dortmund are reluctant to sell but if there's a chance for Liverpool then it would be huge." #lfc [liverpool echo] https://t.co/FLN39u3iNA

Jude Bellingham has emerged as one of the most sought-after players in world football following his exploits for Borussia Dortmund since signing for the German giants in 2020.

As per El Nacional, Dortmund are unlikely to entertain any offers for the midfielder after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City this summer. However, the report insists that it will be difficult for the BVB to hold onto their priced asset beyond this season.

The Bundesliga side have slapped a price tag of €100 million on the Englishman but have struggled to scare potential suitors away. Real Madrid have reportedly earmarked the 19-year-old as a long-term successor to Luka Modric.

El Nacional also claims that Liverpool are also very much in the race for the gifted Englishman, who is highly regarded by Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool, PSG or Real Madrid - Which is the best destination for Bellingham?

Borussia Dortmund have been a hotbed of talent in recent years and Jude Bellingham could be their next big export.

Since joining the German giants from his boyhood club Birmingham City as a 17-year-old, the midfielder has never looked back. He has been one of the best players in the Bundesliga over the last couple of seasons and looks like the next big thing.

In 91 games for the German side till date, Bellingham has scored 11 times while producing 18 assists.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people.



"That's the thing that motivates me in football."



I think we know the perfect club for you, Jude. Jude Bellingham: "You can have all the money you want from playing football, you can buy whatever you want, but being appreciated for creating so many memories for so many people."That's the thing that motivates me in football."I think we know the perfect club for you, Jude. https://t.co/M0HwmistYI

Out of the three clubs linked with him, Liverpool definitely look like the most attractive destination due to a number of factors.

Bellingham is English and might fancy a move back to his homeland. He would also be the star midfielder at Anfield considering the likes of Henderson, Milner and Thiago are in their thirties.

Real Madrid have a plethora of options in midfield and look future-proof as well with Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde.

PSG, on the other hand, might enjoy unparalleled financial prowess. However, Bellingham might not favor a move to a relatively less competitive league like Ligue 1.

