“You’ve got a problem with Ronaldo” - Stewart Robson fires Harry Kane transfer warning to Manchester United

Former Premier League midfielder Stewart Robson has warned Manchester United that signing Harry Kane before hiring a new manager could lead to an issue involving Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Red Devils are currently in the process of appointing a long-term replacement for their former permanent manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. While the likes of Mauricio Pochettino and Luis Enrique are in the mix for the job, Ajax coach Erik ten Hag is currently said to be the leading candidate.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are also looking at ways to bolster their squad ahead of the summer transfer window. The Old Trafford outfit have reportedly prioritized signing a new centre-forward at the end of the season.

According to The Athletic [via Inside Futbol], the Red Devils have identified Tottenham Hotspur superstar Kane as their top target ahead of the summer. They are keen to sign the England international regardless of who their new manager is.

Robson, though, is not convinced about the idea and feels the Premier League giants should wait until they bring a new manager in. The former Arsenal star believes Manchester United could struggle to accommodate both Kane and Ronaldo if their new boss prefers to play with a three-man frontline. He told ESPN FC [via Inside Fubtol]:

“Manchester United can’t buy Harry Kane before the new manager gives his blessing. Most managers would want him [Kane], but if a new manager comes in [to Manchester United] and wants to play with a front three, two wide players and a centre forward, then you’ve got a problem with Ronaldo."

“Are you going to play him on the left-wing or the right-wing? Juventus tried to do that on many occasions and he never stayed there, he went everywhere but there. Until you’ve got a new manager and you know what system they are going to play, you can’t go and buy Harry Kane.”

Kane had his heart set on sealing a move away from Tottenham last summer. Spurs, though, held on to the 28-year-old despite strong interest from Manchester City.

It remains to be seen if the striker will now leave the club at the end of the season. Kane, who has scored 22 goals and provided six assists from 41 appearances for Tottenham this term, would still cost a fee in excess of £100 million.

How has Cristiano Ronaldo fared for Manchester United this term?

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Real Madrid from the Red Devils in 2009. 12 years following his departure from Old Trafford, the Portuguese returned to the club last summer.

The forward has since re-established himself as a key player for the English giants. He has scored 18 goals and provided three assists in 32 matches across all competitions so far.

Ronaldo has a contract with Manchester United until the end of the 2022-23 season. However, many have been unimpressed with the 37-year-old's contributions and want him gone in the summer.

