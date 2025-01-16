"You’ve got to roll the dice on that one for me" - Ian Wright asks Liverpool to 'take a chance' and sell star in January

Ian Wright has urged Liverpool to get rid of Darwin Nunez in January if they receive an offer worth £70 million for the Uruguay international. The Arsenal legend has claimed that the 25-year-old has not been able to live up to his £85 million price tag at Anfield.

Liverpool reportedly rejected an offer worth £70 million for their number nine this month. It has been claimed that they are holding out for £85 million for the striker they landed from Benfica in 2022.

Pundit Ian Wright has claimed that Nunez is simply not good enough for Arne Slot's side due to his poor finishing. He insisted that turning down a £70 million bid for the Uruguayan is far from sensible from the Reds' point of view. Wright said, as quoted by The Liverpool Echo:

“With Liverpool and Darwin Nunez, £85m – they took a chance. You have to take a chance on these guys. Darwin Nunez should be doing a lot better than he is in terms of his finishing. If Liverpool can get £70m back from selling him, that would be great business."

The Arsenal legend added:

"That’s too much money to avoid, you’ve got to roll the dice on that one for me. He’s got that Divock Origi vibe, but you just never know, but I’d sell him."

Nunez has made 122 appearances for Liverpool so far since his move from Benfica in 2022. His numbers are far from impressive as he has just racked up 37 goals and 21 assists.

It has been a disastrous season for the striker under Arne Slot this time out as he has contributed just four goals and four assists in 26 games. He is currently Slot's third-choice in the number nine role behind Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

Manchester United legend slams Liverpool superstar ahead of potential switch to Real Madrid

Pundit Roy Keane has taken a dig at Trent Alexander-Arnold as the England international has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. The Manchester United icon has claimed that the England international does not have a clue about defending despite playing over 300 games for club and country.

Alexander-Arnold has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid with his current deal at Anfield expiring this summer. Keane has claimed that the 26-year-old will get exposed if he joins Los Blancos. He said on Stick to Football podcast:

"If Trent Alexander-Arnold goes to Real Madrid, then good luck to him – as if Madrid don’t know how to defend. He’s played over 300 games and played for England, but he still defends like he has never played at right back."

The former Manchester United midfielder added:

"He’s played all these games, and he must do training sessions but he’s playing right back, and people go at him like he’s confused and never seen something like that before. Trent defends as if Liverpool have had lots of injuries, and they’ve asked him to just fill in a position."

Alexander-Anrold has come through the youth ranks of Liverpool and made his first-team debut in 2016. Since then, he has made 337 appearances for his boyhood club becoming a key player and also the club's vice-captain.

The Englishman is regarded as one of the best creative footballers on the planet despite playing at right back. His ridiculous tally of 21 goals and 85 assists for the Merseyside giants is a testament of how good he is with the ball at his feet.

