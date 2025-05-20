“You’ve only just begun and you’re already history” - Ex-Real Madrid star sends message to Xabi Alonso as he prepares to join Los Blancos

Xabi Alonso's long-term friend Alvaro Arbeloa appears to have confirmed his arrival at Real Madrid. The Bayer Leverkusen manager has already announced that he will leave the German club this summer.

Alonso enjoyed a tremendous run at the BayArena since taking over in 2022, helping the club win the Bundesliga, the German Cup, and the German Supercup. Recent reports have suggested that he is all set to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu.

An official confirmation from Los Blancos is awaited, although the Italian manager has already agreed to take charge of the Brazil national team at the end of the season. It is believed that Xabi Alonso could take charge of the LaLiga giants ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on June 14.

The Spaniard recently said goodbye to Bayer Leverkusen via an emotional post on social media. He wrote:

“Lived it. Loved it. Forever Bayer Leverkusen.”

Real Madrid youth team manager Arbeloa responded with a comment, congratulating his friend and welcoming him to his new home.

“Congratulations, truffles. You’ve only just begun and you’re already history. Your home awaits you,” wrote Arbeloa.

Arbeloa and Alonso first shared the pitch during their time with Liverpool, before representing Spain together. They were reunited later at Real Madrid, where their friendship grew. They have played 262 times together for club and country in their career.

Will Luka Modric extend his stay at Real Madrid?

Luka Modric

Real Madrid are planning to offer Luka Modric a one-year extension, according to AS journalist Joaquin Maroto. The Croatian midfielder is in the final months of his contract with Los Blancos and is yet to sign a new deal.

Modric has been heavily involved for the LaLiga giants this season, registering four goals and nine assists from 55 games across competitions. 26 of those were starts, suggesting that the 39-year-old still has a lot of football left in him.

With Xabi Alonso set to take over from Carlo Ancelotti this summer, there were some doubts about Modric's continuity at the Santiago Bernabeu. However, it now appears that Real Madrid want him to stay.

Los Blancos will extend the veteran midfielder's deal for another campaign, albeit on reduced wages. Modric wants to feature for the club next season and represent his nation at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, before hanging up his boots. An update on the player's future is now expected next week.

