"You've put speakers in your planes now?" - Former Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos hits back at Raynair after they mock his new song 'Cibeles'

Former Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has hit back at Ryanair after the Irish airline mocked his new song 'Cibeles'. The former Los Blancos captain shocked his supporters as he released a new single on September 1.His debut song sparked controversy in Spain and the football world. The Spaniard also confirmed that his song 'Cibeles' has references to his departure from Real Madrid in 2021 on a free transfer. Los Blancos didn't offer the Spaniard a new contract, and he later joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), where he spent two seasons.Nevertheless, Ryanair, which is famous for taking cheeky digs at different personalities, took a shot at Sergio Ramos' song on social media earlier this week. The Irish airline replied to the former PSG defender's song announcement tweet:&quot;Petition to ban this song on our planes&quot;Sergio Ramos hit back at the airlines while pointing out their cost-cutting measures. The Spanish defender wrote:&quot;Have you installed speakers on your planes yet? I'll lend you my speakers if necessary.&quot;Widely regarded as one of the greatest defenders of the generation, Ramos has always been in the news for his on and off-court persona. His new song has again made him a topic for conversation among football fans.Meanwhile, while promoting his song, the Spaniard will return to action as Monterrey faces Queretaro on Sunday, September 14, at Estadio Corregidora in a regular-season Liga MX fixture.Former Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos talks about winning a GrammyDuring a recent interview with Spanish TV's El Hormiguero on Monday, earlier this week, Sergio Ramos claimed that he's confident about winning a Grammy. The 39-year-old claimed that he will win a Grammy before winning the UEFA Champions League title as a manager.The former Real Madrid captain also asserted that he's keen on making music in the coming few years. He said that it also allows him to stay creative and spend more time with his family. He said (via ESPN):&quot;I'm an optimist. I always tell people to dream... I see myself with both, winning a Champions League as a coach, but I see myself winning a Grammy in the next few years, before (that).&quot;&quot;I feel like making music at this stage of my life, I want to bring the experiences I've had to people. In the next 5-7 years I see myself more involved in music, because music allows you to compose, and to be at home... You can make music, do your job and also dedicate time to your family,&quot; he added.Sergio Ramos was a part of Real Madrid for 16 seasons and won 22 trophies for the Spanish giants, including four UEFA Champions League titles and five LaLiga titles. During his time in the Spanish capital, he made 671 appearances across all competitions, scoring 101 goals and providing 40 assists as a defender.