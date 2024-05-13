"You've won the same amount of trophies as Tottenham" - Jamie O'Hara explains why Arsenal won't be unlucky if they miss out on the title

Former Tottenham Hotspur star Jamie O'Hara has insisted Arsenal won't be unlucky if they are beaten to the title by Manchester City. Spurs could decide the Gunners' title fate tomorrow (May 14) when they face the Cityzens.

Ange Postecoglou's side host Pep Guardiola's reigning champions and the title race is going down to the wire. Mikel Arteta's men are top, a point above City whose game in hand comes against the Lilywhites.

O'Hara is adamant that Arsenal can only blame themselves if they fail to win the title. He compared the Gunners to Liverpool who have been City's closest rivals while speaking to betting company Grosvenor Sport:

"They're not unlucky if Arsenal don't win the league... You're up against Man City, Liverpool have been doing it for four seasons, did anyone call them unlucky? No! You're not first, you're second simple as that, sorry Arsenal deal with it."

The Gunners could end the season trophyless despite impressing with 86 points from 37 games as things stand. They have occasionally slipped up such as a 2-0 home loss to Aston Villa and a 2-2 draw at the Emirates against Fulham.

O'Hara touched on this while pointing out that they'll finish the season similarly to Spurs if they don't win the title:

"You've won the same amount of trophies as Tottenham this season, well done! You're not unlucky, you lost against Villa at home, you drew with Fulham, those moments are where you lost the league."

Arsenal last won the title in 2004, Arsene Wenger's incredible invincbles campaign. They came close to winning the title last season but fell five points short of City after a collapse during the run-in.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta feels Tottenham can beat Manchester City in potential title decider

Mikel Arteta isn't writing off Tottenham's chances of beating Manchester City.

Arteta talked up Tottenham's chances of handing Arsenal the advantage in the title race when they face City. If the Cityzens drop points in north London then the Gunners need just beat Everton on the final day of the season (May 19).

The Spaniard alluded to his experience of Premier League football and its unpredictability (via the club's official website):

"My experience in this league in the last 20 years is that any team can beat any team. And I lived it in various scenarios on the last day when a lot of teams had necessities, although not much, and the honesty and respect that everybody puts in the games is phenomenal."

Gunners fans will be glad to hear that Tottenham prevailed the last time City visited their rivals' stadium in the league. The Lilywhites won 1-0 courtesy of Harry Kane's 15th-minute strike in February 2023.

Spurs have European qualification hopes and could finish in the top four depending on tonight's clash between Aston Villa and Liverpool. They'll still be in the race for UEFA Champions League football if the Villains fail to win.