“You want 50? I have no limit” - Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe makes emphatic claim about goal target after hat-trick vs Man City 

Kylian Mbappe spoke about his goal target this season after helping Real Madrid beat Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, February 19. He scored a hat-trick as they won 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu in the second leg of the playoff, winning 6-3 on aggregate.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe opened the scoring in the fourth minute, lobbing Ederson after getting on the end of a long ball by Raul Asencio. He doubled their lead in the 33rd minute after some good play by Vinicius Jr and Rodrgyo Goes. The Frenchman completed his hat-trick in the 61st minute with a brilliant finish from his left foot from the edge of the box.

Nico Gonzalez scored a consolation goal for Manchester City in stoppage time but Real Madrid secured their place in the Round of 16. After the game, a journalist said to Mbappe during an interview (via Madrid Xtra):

Ad

Trending

“Road to 50 goals…”

The Frenchman answered:

“You want 50? (Laughs). I have no limit. If I can score 50 or even more, I’ll try doing so.”

Kylian Mbappe has scored 27 goals and provided three assists in 37 games across competitions this season for Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti shares his thoughts on Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid's performance in Manchester City win

Real Madrid came into the Manchester City clash on the back of a controversial 1-1 draw at Osasuna in LaLiga at the weekend. However, they bounced back brilliantly, with Kylian Mbappe scoring a hat-trick.

Ad

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked about the Frenchman and he answered (via Managing Madrid):

“There’s the icing on the cake, which is Mbappé. Everyone was waiting for this hat-trick and it has arrived. He’s not the only one, we have many who make the difference. And they make the difference with their collective work.”

Ad

Assessing his side's performance on the night, Ancelotti said:

“We played very well. Complete, defensively. A well-done game. We wanted to do it this way. We wanted to repeat what we did well in the first leg. We controlled the opponent’s possession well. And then, when you put that in, there’s the quality.”

Real Madrid will face either Bayer Leverkusen or Atletico Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. The draw will take place on Friday, February 21. Meanwhile, next up, they will host Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in LaLiga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback