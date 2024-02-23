“You would not want to come here” - Nicolas Jackson explains why strikers do not want to come to Chelsea 

Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson has revealed his thoughts on why he feels strikers may be scared of joining the Blues.

The Senegalese forward, who signed for the Blues from Villarreal, made his thoughts known in an interview with Talk Sports, where he stressed that it's not easy to play for a big club like Chelsea.

Jackson joined the west London club from Villarreal for a reported transfer fee in the region of £31.8 million last summer. He has managed a combined total of nine goals and three assists for the Blues thus far. The 23-year-old striker has also faced a bit of heavy criticism from supporters, just like previous strikers have faced at the club.

According to Jackson, he revealed that the heavy expectations and pressure at Chelsea are a major reason why some strikers may not want to join the Blues.

In his words, as quoted by Goal, he said:

"It's not easy. If you think of all the strikers that came here, you would not want to come here. If you think about the strikers that come here, and people say they're not good enough, you would think, 'There is no need for me to come here.'"

He continued:

"But I was brought up to be challenged and not listen to other people and just do the thing that's the most important, that's playing for the team and making the team win, and being in a good relationship with the players and the coach and everybody. That's the most important for me.

"When I came, I understood why they were saying they're not good enough, because it's a big team and everything, but life is like this. We just have to continue working and believe in ourselves and try to improve every day.”

Chelsea striker reveals that he takes inspiration from Real Madrid legend Karim Benzema

The Blues forward has named veteran striker Karim Benzema as someone he looks up to in a bid to improve his overall play as a centre-forward.

Jackson, who is currently in his first season at Chelsea, has admitted that he still has a lot to learn before he can reach his full potential and, as such, looks up to the likes of Benzema for inspiration.

The former Madrid striker didn't have it all rosy during his early stages at the Santiago Bernabeu, but he went on to win a Ballon d'Or title in 2022.

Speaking about trying to emulate the French striker, Jackson said:

"Sometimes I go to sleep watching the same videos, always thinking I should've done better. But when I was young, I saw [Karim] Benzema playing for Real Madrid. I was supporting Madrid when I was young and Benzema was missing a lot of chances. But you know, later he won the Ballon d'Or. I'm not saying I'm at that level. I can't be at that level now. But I've seen it before so I'm not worried. I'm just trying to improve every day and be where I want to be."

Meanwhile, Jackson will have the opportunity to land his first major trophy in a Chelsea shirt this weekend when his side take on Liverpool in the final of the League Cup at Wembley.