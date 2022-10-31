"You want to come here as a player and stamp your mark" - Chelsea dealt transfer blow as Declan Rice drops Manchester United transfer hint 

Reported Chelsea target Declan Rice dropped a Manchester United transfer hint after the Hammers' were beaten by a scoreline of 1-0 at Old Trafford on October 30.

West Ham fell behind in the 38th minute of the Premier League clash as Marcus Rashford gave the visitors the lead with a thumping header.

David Moyes' side provided a late threat to the United goal. However, heroics from David de Gea, Harry Maguire, and Diogo Dalot earned the home side all three points.

Rice had his stunning long-range effort acrobatically saved by De Gea in the final moments of the game.

The Englishman said after the match (via football.london):

"It's inspiring for sure - it's Old Trafford, You think of the heritage, the big games that have been here, the top players that have played here. You want to come here as a player and stamp your mark and stamp your authority - one to get a win, and two to play well yourself."

Rice currently captains West Ham United and has established himself as one of the best players in the league. He has made 213 appearances for West Ham, scoring 11 goals and providing 12 assists.

He has made 18 appearances for Moyes' team this season, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

Rice has been linked with moves to clubs like Chelsea and Manchester United. However, West Ham manager David Moyes has previously dismissed a possible transfer for the midfielder, as he said on April:

"The first thing to say is that he is not for sale, If you are interested, well, it will be north of that. One hundred was cheap last summer. One hundred and fifty just now would be the minimum, but he is not for sale. What I do know is that it means there are only certain clubs that could even consider it."

Chelsea and Manchester United currently in battle for UEFA Champions League spots

Manchester United and Chelsea currently sit in fifth and sixth spot in the Premier League table respectively. The Reds have 23 points from 12 games and lead the Blues by two points.

They played out a 1-1 draw on October 22 at Stamford Bridge.

Both clubs also have new managers at the helm. Erik ten Hag took over at Old Trafford at the start of the season. Graham Potter, meanwhile, was brought in on September 8 to replace Thomas Tuchel.

Manchester United are currently a point behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand.

