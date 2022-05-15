"You do what you want" - Ex-Argentina coach sheds light on relationship between Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona  

Former Argentina assistant manager Miguel Ángel Lemme has opened up on the relationship between Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

The 69-year-old assisted Maradona during his spell in charge of La Albiceleste and worked closely with both men in the lead-up to the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

Speaking on how Diego Maradona managed Lionel Messi, Lemme said:

"Diego told him to put the team on his shoulder, it gave him the freedom to play. He told him: 'You do what you want'.''

Despite entering the tournament as one of the favorites, the 2010 World Cup did not go according to plan for Argentina.

They comfortably topped their group, which also included Nigeria, South Korea and Greece with maximum points. The South Americans comfortably dispatched Mexico in the round-of-16 before suffering an embarrassing 4-0 defeat at the hands of old foes Germany in the quarterfinals.

Diego Maradona subsequently left his role as manager under controversial circumstances.

More than a decade later, Messi helped end his nation's long trophy drought in the 2021 Copa America when he captained the side to victory in Brazil.

Lionel Messi seeking to emulate Diego Maradona's legacy by inspiring Argentina to world cup glory

Argentina qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona each occupy an iconic standing in the history of Argentine football.

For a nation that is no stranger to producing world-beaters who excel at the top level, the two men stand head and shoulders above the rest.

They are both widely regarded as deserving to be in the greatest of all-time debates, although Diego Maradona arguably has a higher standing in the eyes of his compatriots.

Lionel Messi finally got his hands on a long-elusive international trophy last year and this helped improve his legacy in Argentine football.

However, Maradona's inspiring performance at the 1986 FIFA World Cup in Mexico ranks as perhaps the greatest individual display in the South American nation's footballing history.

The country is currently undergoing a 36-year FIFA World Cup drought. In that time, they have watched on as fierce rivals Brazil have been crowned world champions on two occasions.

Lionel Messi will lead his nation out when the 2022 FIFA World Cup kicks off in Qatar later this year. He will be 35 years old by the time the tournament gets underway. As such, this is probably his last shot at emulating the late great Diego Maradona in leading his nation to world cup glory.

Edited by Prem Deshpande