“You want to leave because they pay you more!” - Jose Enrique slams Liverpool superstar for making ‘excuses’

Former Liverpool full-back Jose Enrique has lashed out at forward Sadio Mane for deciding to leave Anfield this summer.

The 30-year-old Senegalese forward has reportedly decided to leave Liverpool in the summer because his fellow countrymen want him to do that.

Mane was quoted as saying the following earlier this week (via Sky Sports):

"Like everyone else, I'm on social media and I see the comments. Isn't it between 60 to 70 per cent of Senegalese that want me to leave Liverpool? I will do what they want. We will see soon! Don't be in a hurry because we'll see this together."

The comments, though, didn't go down well with Enrique. The former Spanish full-back has accused Mane of wanting to leave Anfield only to earn more money. He tweeted the following in response to Mane's comments:

"The worse excuse I ever heard from a player to leave a club. He is and will stay as a legend for us but please sadio you want to leave because they pay you more somewhere else and is fair but putting the excuse of the Senegalese people..."

Story continues below ad

DaveOCKOP @DaveOCKOP A message to Sadio Mane in the crowd yesterday. A message to Sadio Mane in the crowd yesterday. https://t.co/TTv0tdJ1oW

According to Sky Sports, Bundesliga outfit Bayern Munich are currently leading the race to secure the services of the Senegalese forward. The Bavarian giants are set to offer Mane a three-year contract.

Mane has just one year remaining in his current contract at Liverpool. According to Sport Bible, the 30-year-old forward demanded wages of up to around £400,000 per-week, which is similar to what Mohamed Salah is asking for as well.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane becomes Senegal's all-time highest goalscorer

Story continues below ad

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has become his country's all-time highest goalscorer during the recent international break. The 30-year-old netted a hat-trick against Benin to take his international goal tally to 32 in 90 caps for Senegal.

According to the Daily Mail, Mane went into the game against Benin level with former Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United forward Henri Camara on 29 goals. However, he is now three clear at the top.

Squawka @Squawka



◉ First Senegalese player to win the Champions League



◉ First Senegalese player to win AFCON Player of the Tournament



Sadio Mané has now scored more goals for Senegal (32) than any other player in the nation's history. ◉ First Senegalese player to win the Premier League◉ First Senegalese player to win the Champions League◉ First Senegalese player to win AFCON Player of the TournamentSadio Mané has now scored more goals for Senegal (32) than any other player in the nation's history. ◉ First Senegalese player to win the Premier League◉ First Senegalese player to win the Champions League◉ First Senegalese player to win AFCON Player of the TournamentSadio Mané has now scored more goals for Senegal (32) than any other player in the nation's history. 🇸🇳 https://t.co/mzJ52YogGx

The year has been a fruitful one for Mane on the international stage. He guided Senegal to the Africa Cup of Nations triumph with a win over Egypt in the final. The forward then guided his nation to a spot in this year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far