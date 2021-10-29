"You want legends like Wayne Rooney saying that" - Agbonlahor believes Rooney's critical comments could motivate Manchester United players to do better

Wayne Rooney's critical comments about the current crop of Manchester United players have been backed up by Gabriel Agbanlahor.

Rooney's comments came after Liverpool thrashed Manchester United 5-0 at Old Trafford last weekend. Naby Keita, Diogo Jota and Mohammed Salah's brace put the visitors 4-0 up before half-time. Salah then completed his hat-trick after the break, with Paul Pogba seeing a red card on the hour mark.

Wayne Rooney was not pleased with what he saw at Old Trafford and told reporters:

"The Liverpool game wasn’t easy to watch. I’m seeing too many players that are not willing to run back, not willing to defend, and not willing to put everything on the line for that club and that’s not acceptable. Those players need to be hurt, they need to feel when you lose games how much it hurts you. There is a big responsibility on those players. They are world-class players, international players and a club like United needs more."

The former Manchester United forward added:

"The players have to question themselves. It’s too easy for the manager to take all the stick when those players are being paid a lot of money to do the job and I don’t think they’re doing it well enough."

Former Aston Villa forward Gabriel Agbanlahor praised Rooney for being honest about his opinion in the wake of Manchester United's humiliating defeat. While speaking on a podcast on TalkSPORT, Agbanlahor said:

"That is what you want though isn't it? Gary Neville has defended the manager and players but you want a legend like Rooney to come out and saying that it was not good enough."

Agbanlahor feels Rooney's comments could motivate the Manchester United players to do better in upcoming games.

"If I am a Manchester United player, I am thinking Wayne Rooney is saying it, then I must do better."

Wayne Rooney backs Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to keep fighting at Manchester United

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under immense pressure after suffering a 5-0 loss at the hands of their arch-rivals.

Reports have swarmed all over the media about the United hierarchy looking to replace the Norwegian.

Rooney has given his two cents on the matter, saying:

"Obviously there’s pressure on Ole - everyone can see that," he said. "But I know Ole and he’s a fighter. He’ll keep doing the right things, believing in what he believes in, and trying to get more out of those players."

Manchester United's next assignment is against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. They will then face Atalanta in an away Champions League game three days later. Another big test awaits them next weekend when they invite Premier League champions Manchester City to Old Trafford.

Solskjaer will need his team to perform well in all these matches if he wishes to extend his stay at Manchester United.

