“You want to roll with him” – Teddy Sheringham urges Manchester United to replace Pogba with ‘best midfielder in the world’ 

Manchester United legend Teddy Sheringham has urged the club to sign West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice to replace Paul Pogba. The Frenchman's contract with United expires in the summer and has given no sign of wanting to stay with the Premier League giants.

The Red Devils have been linked with a list of potential replacements, including England star Rice.

Sheringham believes Manchester United should sanction a move for the 23-year-old whom he considers the best midfielder in world football. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker told LordPing just how difficult it will be for the Hammers to keep hold of Rice and said (via Metro):

"It’s going to be hard for West Ham to keep Declan Rice. I spoke to West Ham supporters and said, 'He is the best midfielder in the world at the moment.' I rate him highly. He’s got everything a central midfielder needs. He understands the game, he’s got good pace, he can control the ball, pass it, make good tackles and get forward."

The EPL legend then compared Rice to former Liverpool star Steven Gerrard and added:

"He has the stature of Steven Gerrard in midfield – he’s that dominant now that even when he’s getting closed down, he’s got good pace and power about him that he can get away from midfielders. That’s very unusual to have that in a central midfield position."

Sheringham believes the Englishman will be an upgrade on Pogba at Old Trafford.

"[Rice would be an upgrade on Pogba] because he is the best midfielder in the world. Pogba is a talented boy but leads with the wrong character."

The 23-year-old has four goals and as many assists in 34 games for West Ham this season. He has also appeared as the Hammers' captain, filling in for Mark Noble.

Declan Rice believes he has become one of the best players in the world

Could Declan Rice join Manchester United this summer?

Mason Mount could be instrumental in any move Declan Rice makes this summer

Despite reports linking the Hammers midfielder with a move to Old Trafford, Rice could have his heart set on a move elsewhere. The midfielder spent his youth days at fellow Premier League giants Chelsea before being released in 2013.

The Blues are on the lookout for midfield reinforcements and will reportedly target Rice, who supported the club throughout his childhood. His close friend Mason Mount also plays his football at Stamford Bridge, which could damage Manchester United's chances of signing the midfielder.

We asked Declan Rice to pick his Top current Premier League midfielders...



Man City x2

Chelsea x1

Man Utd x1



And a surprise pick in there too!



We asked Declan Rice to pick his Top current Premier League midfielders...

Man City x2
Chelsea x1
Man Utd x1

And a surprise pick in there too!

Great insight from the West Ham star

According to Football.London, West Ham have priced the midfielder at £100 million to £120 million, which will make negotiations more difficult for Manchester United.

