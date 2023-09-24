“You whiny freak”, “Stinking it up” – Real Madrid fans frustrated with superstar for ‘pointing fingers’ at teammate during 3-1 loss to Atletico

Real Madrid fans were livid with David Alaba after his performance in Real Madrid's 3-1 La Liga loss against Atletico Madrid on Sunday (24 September).

The Austrian superstar started at the heart of Carlo Ancelotti's central defense alongside Antonio Rudiger. It took Los Colchoneros just four minutes to get on the scoreboard as Alvaro Morata headed in a cross from Samuel Lino.

Alaba was supposed to be marking Morata but the ball went just over his head. When he did track the Spanish striker, Antoine Griezmann was left free behind him to nod in Saul's cross in the 18th minute.

Alaba was visibly livid with those around him and was seen shouting at his teammates after the Frenchman's headed goal. Toni Kroos pulled one back for Real Madrid before half-time but Morata doubled his team's lead seconds into the second half.

Alaba checked behind to track the former Los Merengues striker's position just before Saul's cross. But somehow, the 30-year-old striker still found space to head in his second goal of the game and seal the 3-1 scoreline.

Alaba was once again furious at his teammates, shouting and questioning their positioning for the goal. Fans were not impressed by the former Bayern Munich star's display, with one tweeting:

"alaba getting mad kills me ur our top earner and you’ve been stinking it up without militao holding ur hand u blasian fraud"

Another added:

"WHY THE F*** IS ALABA ACTING ANGRY ON CAMAVINGA😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 You whiny freak, who were you marking????????"

Here is a select list of tweets from frustrated Real Madrid fans on X:

This was Real Madrid's first loss against Atletico Madrid after a run of three unbeaten games against them across competitions.

Real Madrid's unbeaten start to the season came to an end after Atletico Madrid defeat

Real Madrid started the season in impeccable fashion, winning their first five La Liga games in a row.

They then continued that form with a 1-0 UEFA Champions League group-stage win against Union Berlin on 20 September. During that time, Los Blancos kept three clean sheets and scored 11 goals.

However, the loss against Atletico Madrid ended their nine-game unbeaten run across competitions which stretched back to last season. Real Madrid are no longer leading the league table, with Barcelona now on top after six matches.

The Catalan giants have amassed 16 points during that time, with their latest win coming in the form of a late 3-2 comeback win against Celta Vigo. Carlo Ancelotti's next assignment will be to help the Madrid-based giants return to winning ways when they face Las Palmas at home on 27 September.