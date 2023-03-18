“You have to whistle him" - Former French star Jerome Rothen wants PSG fans to boo Marco Verratti

Former footballer Jerome Rothen recently claimed that he wants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) fans to whistle Marco Verratti. The Parisians were recently eliminated from the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

They lost to Bayern Munich 3-0 on aggregate over two legs, with the second leg at the Allianz Arena ending in a 2-0 defeat. Both goals scored by Bayern during the away clash was partly Verratti's fault as he lost possession on both occasions.

Rothen believes the fans should let the Italian know about their true feelings. He said:

"Marco Verratti, he’s been here for 10 years, He is not serious enough, there is no professional conscience. There is disappointment. You have to whistle him and others too.”

Marco Verratti joined PSG in 2013 and has since made 407 appearances for the Parisians.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier, however, dismissed the notion that players should be booed at the Parc des Princes. He said (via RMC Sport):

“What is the reason? There is no reason to whistle our players. They gave their best in this competition. To be more precise with Leo, 18 goals and 17 assists. We were eliminated because Bayern Munich arrived in much better shape than us in this double confrontation.”

The Parisians will play Stade Rennes at the Parc des Princes tomorrow (March 19). They are at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 66 points from 27 matches and hold a 10-point lead over second-placed Olympique de Marseille.

Juninho spoke about PSG fans whistling Lionel Messi

There have been widespread reports that parts of the PSG ultras are looking to whistle Lionel Messi after the UEFA Champions League exit.

Juninho recently claimed that regardless of whether it is Messi or not, fans have every right to express themselves. He said (via RMC Sport):

"Even if it's Messi, he's still a human being. In the minds of the fans, the last game left is that of Bayern. It wouldn't shock me at all, recalls our consultant in Rothen ignites this Friday . When we play, we are well paid, we do a job that we love very much."

"In the end, it's for the fans that we do it. Even if it's Messi, it's normal to whistle him, even if there are 35 goals this season. In Ligue 1, they dominate their opponents. What shocked me was the lack of aggression. The fans have every right."

Lionel Messi has scored 18 goals and provided 17 assists in 31 matches for PSG so far this season.

