“You will always have a rematch” – Luis Suarez sends motivational message to Manchester United starlet after 2022 FIFA World Cup disappointment

Veteran Uruguay forward Luis Suarez has sent out a motivational message to compatriot and Manchester United attacker Facundo Pellistri after their 2022 FIFA World Cup exit.

Playing in his first World Cup, Pellistri started two of Uruguay's three group-stage matches. His displays were one of the few positives from a disappointing tournament for the South Americans, who failed to make it into the knockout rounds for the first time since 2002.

After taking some time to process his emotions after Uruguay's FIFA World Cup exit, Pellistri took to Instagram to post a message. He wrote (as translated by Manchester Evening News):

"My first World Cup. It was my dream to play one and I achieved it. Didn’t have the ending we wanted, but that’s football. So sad we didn’t achieve more. Thank you to everyone who supported! This continues, we will come back stronger!"

The Manchester United winger received a response from Suarez, who commented this on the post (translated by the aforementioned source):

"We have to keep going, Facu. You will always have a rematch. Keep on giving yourself to the maximum always."

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is expected by many to be the last for Luis Suarez, who turns 36 in January next year. However, it was likely only the start for the 20-year-old Pellistri, deemed by fans to be one of the most exciting talents out of Uruguay.

Facundo Pellistri's Manchester United career in doubt after 2022 FIFA World Cup exploits

While he did not register a goal or an assist in 182 minutes of action at this year's FIFA World Cup, Facundo Pellistri certainly seemed to pass the eye test. This could see some interest in the player when the January transfer window arrives less than a month from now.

It's worth noting that his agent Edgardo Lasalvia stated prior to the start of the World Cup that a good tournament could see his client leave Manchester United. Lasalvia told ESPN Uruguay (as quoted by TalkSPORT):

“I think with a good World Cup, as we think he is going to have, his departure [from United] is imminent.”

Since signing for the Red Devils back in 2020, Pellistri has struggled to break into the senior team's starting XI. He was loaned out to Deportivo Alaves in January 2021, spending the next one-and-a-half years with the Spanish Club.

In that time, the Uruguayan made 35 appearances for Alaves without recording a goal or an assist. He returned to Manchester United this summer, but is yet to make an official appearance for the first team.

