"You will lose that match" - Pundit advises Graham Potter to not start 2 Chelsea stars together in Premier League games 

Chelsea's new manager Graham Potter has been advised not to start two of his defenders together in the Premier League. Football pundit Andy Jacobs has told the former Brighton manager not to put Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta together on the pitch. He said it after the 1-1 draw against Red Bull Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League.

Potter decided to field two of his senior defenders against RB Salzburg over more young options like Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly. However, the two senior players failed to deliver on the expected lines as their mistakes cost the team dearly.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT



"How many managers will Havertz get sacked?! Auba knows how Lukaku feels."



Andy Jacobs believes Graham Potter has a serious job on his hands at "The worst Chelsea squad for 20 years.""How many managers will Havertz get sacked?! Auba knows how Lukaku feels."Andy Jacobs believes Graham Potter has a serious job on his hands at #CFC "The worst Chelsea squad for 20 years." "How many managers will Havertz get sacked?! Auba knows how Lukaku feels." Andy Jacobs believes Graham Potter has a serious job on his hands at #CFC. https://t.co/4PUtwdQn27

The Brazilian failed with his attempted challenge in the build-up to Salzburg’s goal, while the scorer inside the box outmaneuvered Azpilicueta. Chelsea are yet to register their first win in the Champions League this season. They lost their opening match against Dynamo Zagreb which led to the sacking of their former manager Thomas Tuchel.

Fans and football pundits, including Jacobs, questioned Potter's strategy with the inclusion of Silva and Azpilicueta for the Champions League match.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, Jacobs advised Potter not to start Silva and Azpilicueta in his next match to avoid losing the game. He said:

“If you play Thiago Silva and Azpilicueta together in a Premier League game, you will lose that match.''

Chelsea spent close to £300 million to bring in reinforcements in the summer transfer window after several big players left the club. However, the club had a shaky start to the season and Tuchel paid a heavy cost for it. He was sacked without any formal communication by the club authorities.

Soon after Tuchel was sacked, Potter was announced as his replacement. The former Brighton manager has only managed one game and the challenges have been thrown at him since Day 1. Potter will have to find his perfect starting XI soon to stabilize the ship and improve the club's position in the table.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini confirms new contract for Chelsea target Rafael Leao

Chelsea's pursuit of Portuguese youth sensation Rafael Leao has hit a roadblock. AC Milan director Paolo Maldini has confirmed that a new contract will soon be offered to Leao.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #ACMilan



"We turned down Chelsea verbal bid for Leão", Maldini has confirmed. AC Milan director Paolo Maldini tells Sky: "We're now in talks to extend the contracts of Ismael Bennacer, Pierre Kalulu and Rafa Leão. We want them to stay, it's also up to the players"."We turned down Chelsea verbal bid for Leão", Maldini has confirmed. AC Milan director Paolo Maldini tells Sky: "We're now in talks to extend the contracts of Ismael Bennacer, Pierre Kalulu and Rafa Leão. We want them to stay, it's also up to the players". 🔴⚫️ #ACMilan "We turned down Chelsea verbal bid for Leão", Maldini has confirmed. https://t.co/yn387kl8cC

Leao has two years left on his contract with the Serie A giants. He is most likely to stay at AC Milan despite serious interest from many big European clubs, including Chelsea.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Maldini confirmed preparations for a new contract for three of their players, including Leao. He said via Fabrizio Romano:

"We're now in talks to extend the contracts of Ismael Bennacer, Pierre Kalulu and Rafa Leão. We want them to stay, it's also up to the players".

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far