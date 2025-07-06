"You will never know what it means" - Cristiano Ronaldo's sister explains why Real Madrid legend skipped Diogo Jota's funeral

Cristiano Ronaldo's sister, Katia Aveiro, has revealed that the Al-Nassr ace didn't attend Diogo Jota's funeral to avoid causing a media frenzy, which could affect the ceremony. She also blasted Ronaldo's critics for focusing on his absence rather than the tragic loss of Jota and his brother, Andre Silva.

Jota and Silva were on their way to Liverpool to report for pre-season training when tragedy struck in the early hours on Thursday, July 3. Their Lamborghini suffered a tyre blowout, causing it to veer off the road and catch fire in Zamora, Spain. Sadly, both brothers passed away at the scene.

The Liverpool forward's funeral was held at the Igreja Matriz church in Gondomar, Portugal (July 5). Many of Diogo Jota's Liverpool and Portugal teammates attended the ceremony, including the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, and Andrew Robertson.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo was a notable absentee, despite many fans expecting the 40-year-old to attend in honor of Diogo Jota's memory. This led to many fans criticizing the former on social media.

Aveiro responded to the critics via an Instagram story, posting (via Daily Mirror):

"When my father died. In addition to the pain of loss we had to deal with a flood of cameras and curious onlookers at the cemetery and everywhere we went. And attention was not what it is today in terms of access... At no time were we (the children) able to leave the chapel; it was only possible at the time of the burial, such was the commotion."

"At the funeral, there were presidents, coaches of the national team at the time, such as Luís Filipe Scolari, etc. I don't remember seeing any of them. And they certainly greeted me. The pain blinded me."

She added:

"About pain/family and real support... You will never know what it means until you go through it. If someone sends me a message criticising anything my brother does, I will block it (completely ignore it), that is, they will only do it once. It's getting tiring. The fanaticism. The criticism for nothing, I repeat nothing... Sick society... We all have families."

She then concluded:

"It is absurdly shameful to watch TV channels/commentators/social networks emphasising an absence (wise) rather than respectfully honouring the pain of a mutilated family destroyed by the loss of two brothers. I am even ashamed to watch. Regrettable."

"And so the world goes... Society and opinion. Today they are worthless. They themselves have become bottomless pits. I feel sorry... And war is also like that. Believe me. Human evil is also a war. And every day we have to fight against it. And so it goes."

Cristiano Ronaldo and Katia Aveiro lost their father, Jose Dinis Aveiro, on September 6, 2005. The latter passed away at the age of 52 due to liver failure.

Cristiano Ronaldo posts emotional message on social media following Diogo Jota's tragic death

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo recently issued an emotional statement on Instagram after his Portugal teammate Diogo Jota tragically passed away on Thursday. The pair recently helped A Selecao win the UEFA Nations League earlier this summer.

Cristiano Ronaldo typed:

"Doesn't make any sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you were married. To your family, to your wife and children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. R.I.P. Diogo and Andre We will all miss you."

Diogo Jota sadly died just 11 days after he married long-term partner Rute Cardoso. He has left behind three children - two sons and one daughter.

