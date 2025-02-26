"You will pay for it" – Liverpool star Mohamed Salah shares what he tells opposing defenders on pitch

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has claimed that he is usually not one to engage in trash-talking but he is also not a player to shy away from on-pitch verbal altercation.

Salah, 32, is currently relishing one of the best-ever individual campaigns for the Anfield side. He has scored 30 goals and recorded 21 assists in only 38 appearances across competitions for his club so far this season.

During a recent chat with TNT Sports, Salah opened up on trash-talking:

"If some of them try to trash talk, I don't like to engage. I tell them: 'I don't need much, I just need one chance, just one chance, and you will pay for it'."

Sharing thoughts on his performances in the ongoing season, he added:

"I think it is my best season. I think this is my best season because I make the players around me better as well, that is what I feel. I know their games. If you look at all the numbers around all the players, it is going to be higher than the other seasons. Plus my assists are higher, so that means I really help them a lot."

Claiming that he is delighted to help his teammates, Salah continued:

"Cody [Gakpo], Lucho [Luis Diaz], other players, their season is the best [in their careers]. So, I think this is my best season because I make the players around me also better."

Salah, who is in the final five months of his Liverpool contract, is next set to be in action in the Reds' home league encounter against Newcastle United on Wednesday. He will be hoping to help the Reds, who are 11 points clear, take one step closer to lifting the Premier League title.

Liverpool aiming to sign Bundesliga attacker

According to Spanish news website Fichajes.net, Liverpool have identified RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah. Reds head coach Arne Slot is said to be an admirer of the Dutchman, who is renowned for his directness, dribbling, and shooting.

Meanwhile, Leipzig are allegedly aware that retaining Simons will be a huge task. Hence, the Bundesliga team would be ready to part ways with the 21-year-old should a transfer offer of around £75 million is lodged.

Simons, who permanently left Paris Saint-Germain for an initial fee of £41 million last month, has made 64 total appearances for Leipzig. The Liverpool target has registered 16 goals and 18 assists for his current side.

