“You will see” - Gabriel Martinelli’s girlfriend reveals her incredible prediction after Arsenal star told her he’s not starting vs Manchester City

Arsenal star Gabriel Martinelli's partner, Isabella Ruosso, has revealed her message to the Brazilian star ahead of the Manchester City game on Sunday, September 21. She was replying to the winger, who had informed her about Mikel Arteta's decision to bench him for the game at the Emirates.

Taking to her Instagram, Isabella posted a photo of her television screen with Martinelli celebrating and added the screenshot of her text to him. The Arsenal man was sent an encouraging text by his partner, who predicted him scoring a goal in the second half and wrote:

"You will play against tired legs in the second half and score a goal, you will see."

Martineelli scored the late equalizer to help Arteta's side grab a point after they were 1-0 down following a goal from Erling Haaland in the first half. The Arsenal manager spoke about the decision to send on the Brazilian winger and said (via club website):

"We had very good momentum and we needed to time that well. He's in a really good moment again after the game he had in Bilbao and that period of time probably he deserved more, but his energy again, his attitude was really good and that's why he made the impact that he made again for the team."

Commenting on the winger's impact, he added:

"We want consistency on that, for every player that doesn’t start the game to be able to do that, because you see how long the match is and the level that it requires to beat them, and we're very happy with him."

Arsenal remain second in the Premier League, but are now five points behind leaders Liverpool. They face Newcastle United at St James' Park next in the league, but have a Carabao Cup clash at Port Vale on Wednesday before the game.

Mikel Arteta comments on Viktor Gyokeres' performance in Arsenal vs Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not worried about his striker, Viktor Gyokeres, despite the performance against Manchester City. He believes that the former Sporting CP star has done his best in the game and said (via club website):

"Well there were a lot of very good balls in the box, especially I remember three of them that he was very, very close to doing against City. To have very big open chances is extremely difficult, but he's certainly trying his best and trying to do that and we have to provide more for him, that's it. There were a lot of situations where the chances were there and then the final pass was missing today. In many moments, it was very, very open."

Arsenal have three wins in their opening five league matches, with Gyokeres scoring three goals.

