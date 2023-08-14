"You will have to teach me" - Patrice Evra reveals when he knew David Moyes was doomed to fail at Manchester United 

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra believes David Moyes was destined to fail at the club after his initial interaction with the players itself.

Moyes, who impressed during his 11-year stint at Everton, was appointed United manager following Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement in 2013. He had some huge shoes to fill as the Red Devils had won 13 Premier League titles under Sir Alex Ferguson, among numerous other trophies.

However, it didn't go well for Moyes as he was sacked in April, even before the end of his first season in charge. He managed 51 games for Manchester United, winning 27, losing 15 and drawing nine.

Evra recently revealed why he thought from the start that Moyes will fail at Old Trafford. In his preview for his book 'I Love This Game' in The Times, the Frenchman said:

“I’m not surprised Moyes is doing well at West Ham. I know how much the players like him."

"But when he came to Old Trafford and said, ‘Guys, I know you win everything and you will have to teach me’. I was like, oh my God you should never do that, they are going to eat you alive.”

After leaving Manchester United, Moyes managed Real Sociedad and Sunderland. He currently managed West Ham United. He led them to the UEFA Europa Conference League trophy last season, their first trophy since 1980.

Manchester United legend Patrice Evra on Sir Alex Ferguson benching him in 2007 FA Cup final

The Red Devils faced Chelsea in the 2007 FA Cup final after beating Watford 4-1 in the semi-finals. However, they lost 1-0 against the Blues, with Didier Drogba scoring in extra time.

Patrice Evra, who started in the semi-finals, remained on the bench for Manchester United in the final. The Frenchman revealed, in an interview, that he was disappointed to not play, especially because FA Cup is the only trophy he didn't win in England.

Evra said (via The Sun):

“That was really painful. The only trophy I didn’t win in England was the FA Cup, so it was even worse. I couldn’t help the team. I warmed up for 80 minutes, I was close to ending my career with United. I didn’t shake hands with Alex Ferguson after. I am happy to die in the battle, but I have to be in the battle.”

Evra joined Manchester United from Monaco in 2006 and spent eight years at the club before moving to Juventus. The former left-back made 379 appearances for the Red Devils, registering 10 goals and 38 assists.

He won five Premier League titles with the club, among other honors.