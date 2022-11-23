"You won't win" - Saudi Arabia star reveals he made bullish claim to Lionel Messi during 2-1 2022 FIFA World Cup win against Argentina

Saudi Arabia star Ali Al-Bulayhi has revealed what he told Lionel Messi on the pitch during Argentina's 2-1 defeat in the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage on November 22.

Messi opened the scoring for his country in the 10th minute of the match via a well-taken penalty kick. However, he could not help his team score again, with three of Argentina's first-half goals being chalked off for offside.

Al-Bulayhi, who plays as a centre-back for Al-Hilal SFC in the Saudi Pro League, started for Saudi Arabia at the heart of their defense. He was a major part of a backline that played a risky yet rewarding high-line defensive tactic against the Argentines.

Amid the task of keeping Messi quiet on the field, he had a chance to say a few words to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) playmaker on the field. When asked what he said to the Argentina icon, Al-Bulayhi told GOAL:

"I told him you won't win."

His prophecy came true, but not without some hardcore defense towards the end of the game. The two-time FIFA World Cup winner pelted the Green Falcons' defense with numerous attacking plays in the last 30 minutes of the game, but to no avail.

La Albiceleste are down but not out in Group C. A 0-0 draw between Mexico and Poland later in the day meant manager Lionel Scaloni's team are just one point away from second place in the table.

Lionel Messi and co. have the task of facing Mexico on November 26 before taking on Poland four days later. The last time the South American giants failed to qualify from the group stage of a World Cup was in the 2002 edition.

Lionel Messi sends message to Argentina teammates after 2022 FIFA World Cup loss vs Saudi Arabia

Argentina's defeat against manager Herve Renard's side brought to an end a 36-match unbeaten streak - just one short of the all-time record achieved by Italy (37).

Speaking after the full-time whistle, the former Barcelona forward asked his teammates to be united after the unexpected defeat. He told reporters (h/t GOAL):

"There are no excuses. We have to be more united than ever. This group is strong and has shown it. It's a situation we haven't gone through in a long time. Now we have to show that this is a real group."

Messi said that Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup fate is in their own hands, and added:

"It's a very hard blow for everyone, we didn't expect to start like this. Things happen for a reason. We have to prepare for what's coming, we have to win and it depends on us."

