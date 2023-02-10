"You haven't won the league yet" - Gary Neville hits out at Arsenal fan following heavy criticism

Footballer-turned-pundit Garry Neville has hit back at an Arsenal fan on Twitter following heavy criticism regarding his choice in the title race. The former Manchester United defender has often stated that Manchester City are his favorites to win the 2022-23 Premier League title.

His continued stance has somewhat angered Gunners fans, who are optimistic about their team winning a historic league title this season. Mikel Arteta's side are currently top of the table with 50 points after 20 games.

However, Arsenal aren't home yet, as they still have the likes of Manchester City breathing down their necks in second position. The Citizens are five points behind the Gunners, who have a game in hand.

Both teams will meet each other next week (February 15) and the result of the fixture could be a major decider in the title race.

Meanwhile, Neville still doesn't feel convinced enough that the Gunners will beat City to the title. His stance was once again visible when he replied to a fan on Twitter.

The Gunners fan tweeted:

"What I like about @Carra23 is he changes his opinions with new info. Think we’ve all been surprised and impressed by Martinez speaking honestly. @GNev2 on the other hand? Just doubles down and talks with emotion rather than logic. Shame as he used to be half decent."

In a swift response, Neville reminded the fan that there's still a long way to go in the league and Arsenal haven't won the title yet. He tweeted,

"You haven’t won the league yet, my friend. You have 18 games left. You any idea how hard it is to win a league with that many games left? I’ll happily change my mind when I think you will win it!"

Here are the tweets from both Neville and the Arsenal fan:

AFCAMDEN @AFCAMDEN @Football__Tweet What I like about @Carra23 is he changes his opinions with new info. Think we've all been surprised and impressed by Martinez speaking honestly. @GNev2 on the other hand? Just doubles down and talks with emotion rather than logic. Shame as he used to be half decent.

Gary Neville @GNev2 @AFCAMDEN @Football__Tweet @Carra23 You haven't won the league yet my friend . You have 18 games left. You any idea how hard it is to win a league with that many games left? I'll happily change my mind when I think you will win it!

Neville speaks on Arsenal's chances of winning the Premier League this season

The popular pundit has once again given his voice to the much-heated title race this season, of which Arteta's team are currently in the driving seat.

Neville revealed that 85 or 86 points would be enough for the Gunners to clinch the title this season. He, however, also stated that it won't be an easy task for the north London team. In his words, as seen in Eurosports:

"I have said before that 85 or 86 points will win the title this season. I think this is a traditional season. For Arsenal to get over the line, it will be a little bit like Blackburn did against Manchester United in 1994/95."

He continued:

"You don't win the title easily, you just don’t. It is a struggle to win your first title in a number of years."

The Gunners are currently five points clear of second-placed team Manchester City. Both teams will meet next week on Wednesday at the Emirates and a win for Arsenal could further boost their title chances.

