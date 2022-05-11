"You wonder whether Thomas Tuchel wants to throw all his eggs into that particular basket" - Chris Sutton unsure if 28-year-old Chelsea star will start FA Cup final

Chris Sutton is uncertain if Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel will start Romelu Lukaku in their FA Cup final this weekend against Liverpool.

The Belgian striker scored a brace last week against Wolverhampton Wanderers in a 2-2 draw at home in the Premier League. It was a welcome performance from Lukaku, who has struggled to get going since arriving at Stamford Bridge last summer.

He was signed by the Blues for a club-record fee of £97.5 million but after a quick start, his form began to drop. Things were made more complicated when Lukaku gave an explosive interview to Sky Italia, expressing his desire to return to Inter Milan.

The Belgian has since then mostly warmed the bench, but his performance against Wolves could pose a few questions for Blues boss Thomas Tuchel.

Chelsea take on Liverpool on Sunday, May 15, at Wembley in the FA Cup final. With the club's attack not performing consistently, Tuchel might opt to start Lukaku courtesy of his outing against Wolves.

However, BBC pundit Chris Sutton feels that won't be the case. He told BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Lukaku started at the weekend against Wolves, he hasn’t been great. Goals at the weekend will do him the world of good, but with a cup final coming up you wonder whether Thomas Tuchel wants to throw all his eggs into that particular basket.”

Speaking about the club's overall situation with a change in ownership and being under sanction, Sutton said:

“Something has been off about Chelsea for a long, long time. They’ve got big issues at the club. They are fading.”

Chelsea can end the season on a high with FA Cup win

It has been a tumultuous season for Chelsea, who started the campaign as the defending champions of Europe. They went on to win the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup but have had very little about to cheer otherwise.

Their league form has dropped substantially since the turn of the year and they are yet to confirm their place in the top four. Tuchel's men exited the Champions League in the quarterfinals and lost the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool as well.

It would bode well for the club, who are also under government sanction, to win the FA Cup final this weekend. If they do manage to secure the famous trophy, they could potentially end the season with a top-four finish and three titles, which would represent a good campaign.

