“You are a wonderful human being” - TV star Filipa Castro pledges solidarity with Cristiano Ronaldo despite ‘negative’ opinions on Al-Nassr star

CMTV commentator Filipa Castro had a message for Al-Nassr forward Cristiano Ronaldo after a video of the 38-year-old hugging a young fan named Nabeel Saeed recently surfaced on social media.

The 10-year-old lost his father in the devastating earthquake that hit Syria last month. Saeed, a huge fan of Ronaldo, recently got to meet the Portuguese forward. Ronaldo's gesture drew adulation from fans on social media.

Filipa Castro was moved by the interaction as she shared a message for Ronaldo on her Instagram story. Castro wrote (via Hiper):

“So much is said about you on a negative level, but anyone who knows you knows that you are a wonderful human being.”

He has paid for tents, medical supplies, warm clothes, bedding, food and baby supplies to boost the aid effort Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a plane load of care items to the victims of recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.He has paid for tents, medical supplies, warm clothes, bedding, food and baby supplies to boost the aid effort Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a plane load of care items to the victims of recent earthquakes in Syria and Turkey.He has paid for tents, medical supplies, warm clothes, bedding, food and baby supplies to boost the aid effort 🙏 https://t.co/ne4wK4n8tq

Cristiano Ronaldo previously sent a private plane full of pillows and beddings, beds, blankets, food, and other amenities for those affected by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Kylian Mbappe named Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's heir in football

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have dominated world football for more than 15 years. Both legends, however, are in the twilight of their respective careers.

Former PSG star Daniel Bravo recently named Kylian Mbappe as the player to carry the baton of greatness in the next generation. Speaking to Telefoot, Bravo said:

“He is so intelligent that he knows what he needs to do to improve. So we don’t know where he can go. For me, he is the heir to Messi-Ronaldo. Today, for me, he is the best player in the world. He makes his partners better. He gives strength to the team. It scares the opponent, who is forced to retreat a little more.”

Despite only being 24, Mbappe has already won several major trophies. He was the main superstar of the French team that won the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Mbappe won the Golden Boot as Les Bleus finished as the runners-up during the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Mbappe recently created PSG history by becoming the French club's all-time leading scorer. Mbappe has now scored 201 goals for PSG, one more than Edinson Cavani's tally of 200.

