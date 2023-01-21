“You wouldn’t get that at Anfield” –Ex-Liverpool star slams ‘spoilt’ Manchester City fans for behaviour during Tottenham clash

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has labeled the Manchester City fanbase as "spoilt." This comes after fans at the Etihad Stadium booed Pep Guardiola's side after going 2-0 down at half-time against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Thursday (January 19).

Murphy compared the City supporters to that of Liverpool. The former England international claimed such a hostile atmosphere could never be seen at Anfield despite their underperforming campaign in the league.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (via the Daily Mail), Danny Murphy was quoted as saying the following:

"You wouldn't get that at Anfield."

Murphy's fellow presenter Simon Jordan then suggested that the Manchester City fanbase is just plastic in nature, to which Murphy replied:

"It's not plastic, it's just a spoilt fan base."

In his argument, the former Liverpool and Fulham midfielder commented:

"Different supporters, different mindsets, different ways of thinking. After winning four leagues in five. No chance (would Liverpool fans act the same way). Have you heard them boo Klopp yet? And they're sitting in ninth. A section of them (have a sense of entitlement) the ones that booed."

talkSPORT @talkSPORT “On the City fans, I make Pep right!”



“They are just a spoilt fanbase… you would not get that at Anfield.”



🤷‍♂️ “Have you heard



Danny Murphy slates the “On the City fans, I make Pep right!”“They are just a spoilt fanbase… you would not get that at Anfield.”🤷‍♂️ “Have you heard #LLFC fans boo Klopp yet? And they're sitting in 9th!”Danny Murphy slates the #MCFC fans for booing at half time vs #THFC ! 🤦‍♂️ 👍 “On the City fans, I make Pep right!”👀 “They are just a spoilt fanbase… you would not get that at Anfield.”🤷‍♂️ “Have you heard #LLFC fans boo Klopp yet? And they're sitting in 9th!”Danny Murphy slates the #MCFC fans for booing at half time vs #THFC! 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/4RynXNSIWQ

Despite a performance to forget in the first half, Manchester City still rallied back in the second half to secure all three points against Tottenham.

The reigning Premier League champions scored four goals in the second half to secure a 4-2 win under the lights at the Etihad. Goals from Julian Alvarez, and Erling Haaland, and a brace from Riyad Mahrez were enough for the Cityzens to record a comeback win.

Guardiola, meanwhile, was not happy with the players and the fans. The Spanish tactician criticized the players and the fans and stated that they lack passion and fire within them.

Liverpool are not involved with Manchester City in the title race this season

Liverpool and Manchester City have had some incredibly close title races in the Premier League over the past few seasons. Jurgen Klopp's side, however, are not involved in the title race and are currently struggling to secure a place in next season's UEFA Champions League.

The Reds are ninth in the Premier League standings, having picked up just 28 points from 18 games. They are 10 points behind fourth-placed Newcastle United with a game in hand.

They have lost two consecutive games in the league, first to Brentford and then against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“Ninth place against tenth place – is this a big game? I’ll go as far as to say that whoever loses this match is completely out of the Premier League top-four race." Paul Merson on Liverpool vs Chelsea:“Ninth place against tenth place – is this a big game? I’ll go as far as to say that whoever loses this match is completely out of the Premier League top-four race." #lfc [sportskeeda] Paul Merson on Liverpool vs Chelsea:“Ninth place against tenth place – is this a big game? I’ll go as far as to say that whoever loses this match is completely out of the Premier League top-four race." #lfc [sportskeeda]

Manchester City, on the other hand, are currently second in the standings, having picked up 42 points from 19 games. They are still five points behind league leaders Arsenal and have played one more game than the Gunners.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Chelsea and Arsenal vs Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes