Young girl who invaded pitch before selfie with Lionel Messi shares common factor with his wife Antonela Roccuzzo

Lionel Messi's return to Inter Miami's squad after four games wasn't enough for his team to defeat the Colorado Rapids, as the game ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday, April 6. Still, what stole the spotlight was a young fan that invaded the pitch and took a selfie with the Argentine megastar.

The young girl's identity was revealed after she went to social media to share her excitement about the opportunity to take a selfie with her football idol. The young girl's name is Antonela Siegert and she shares her first name with Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo.

"Without a doubt the best day of my life! The day I could fulfill my dream, the day where many things happened so that everything could be achieved .... I did the impossible to be in that game in Miami traveling from far away, I waited for the right moment and just ran and ran with all my strength and I could reach him, those seconds where I hugged him were the best seconds of my life," Siegert wrote on Instagram.

The young girl is a football player herself and fulfilled one of her dreams, even though security immediately escorted her out of the pitch. Lionel Messi tried to protect her and urged her to leave the pitch quickly before security eventually caught her.

As for Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, she has been in a relationship with the Argentine superstar for many years now and the couple has three kids together. They got married back in 2017.

Lionel Messi praised Antonela Roccuzzo for everything she had done for him

As mentioned above, Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo have been together and in love, since they were kids. In 2019, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner heaped high praise on his wife for what she had done for him.

"My wife, Antonela, has lots of great qualities. I really admire how she deals with the day to day, she is always in a good mood and she approaches problems admirably. She is highly intelligent and well rounded in all aspects of life," Messi said in an interview with FC Barcelona (via People).

