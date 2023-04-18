“Young guys go to big clubs too quickly” - Marco van Basten fires transfer warning to Liverpool over 20-year-old midfielder 

Holland icon Marco van Basten recently warned Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch against joining Liverpool. The former AC Milan star believes the 20-year-old midfielder is too young to be joining a club as big as the Reds at the moment.

Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of a midfielder ever since they cooled their interest in Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham. The Reds were unwilling to spend £100 million on a single player and therefore pulled out of the race to sign the England international.

The Merseyside outfit have now shifted their focus towards Gravenberch, a player who is open to moving to Anfield, according to The Times.

However, Van Basten urged the Dutch midfielder to refrain from securing a high-profile transfer for now. He insisted that young players such as Gravenberch require time to develop and gain experience before moving to an elite club.

The Dutchman told Ziggo Sport (as quoted by Liverpool Echo):

"Liverpool is much too big for him. These young guys go to the big clubs way too quickly. They think they are quite something, but when you get to those kinds of club they all say when you enter the dressing room: 'let’s see it'."

He added:

"You have to really push yourself. Your fellow team-mates see you as a competitor. If you are good, you will succeed. But you need to have good people around you. A lot of Dutch players underestimate it."

Gravenberch has recorded a goal and an assist each in 27 appearances across all competitions for Bayern this season.

"They're not going to be around forever" - Michael Owen urges Liverpool to reinforce key position

Legendary Premier League striker Michael Owen believes it is imperative for Liverpool to sign a midfielder soon. The Englishman highlighted that the Reds' have a few players in the middle of the pitch who are in the twilight of their careers.

Thiago Alcantara (32), Jordan Henderson (32), and James Milner (37) are in fact in the latter stages of their respective careers. The Merseyside outfit are currently lacking young blood in their ranks with regard to their midfield position.

Owen pointed out the problem and urged his former club to sign a midfielder. The former England international told AceOdds:

"Liverpool do need a midfielder, preferably a younger one, because obviously there's no escaping the likes of Thiago, Henderson and Milner, Fabinho, they're not going to be around forever. They're all in the latter stages of their careers."

He added:

"So I do think there needs to be investment, but Jurgen Klopp isn't stupid. He knows that as well and he'll go and do that."

The Reds are currently eighth in the Premier League table amid poor form under Jurgen Klopp this season. They did, however, manage a 6-1 thrashing of Leeds United on Monday night (17 April), providing some reassurance to the fans.

Poll : 0 votes