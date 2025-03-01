“Young people should look up to this type of player” - Real Betis defender Diego Llorente heaps praises on Real Madrid star ahead of La Liga clash

Real Betis defender Diego Llorente waxed lyrical about midfield maestro Luka Modric ahead of their La Liga clash with Real Madrid today, March 1. Llorente was in awe of Modric’s continued elite performances despite being in the twilight years of his career and opined that the Croatian is a role model to all young players.

Notably, Diego Llorente shared the locker room with Luka Modric at Real Madrid, and the pair shared the pitch in a competitive game twice. Unlike Modric, Llorente couldn’t break into the first team at Los Blancos as his time at the Spanish capital was marred with loan moves. He eventually left Madrid for Real Sociedad in 2017.

Now it’s more than 12 years since Modric joined Real Madrid, and he still continues to play at an elite level, scoring a belter against Girona in their last La Liga game. Llorente, who currently plies his trade at Real Betis, was interviewed by Marca ahead of his side’s clash with Madrid today.

In the interview, he was asked what he still thinks about Luka Modric 12 years later after they both first shared the pitch in a 4-2 win against Osasuna. Responding, Llorente said:

''Well, a legend who is also an example for all footballers. The work behind that goal or staying in one of the best teams in the world at his age is basically the work of everyday life. Nobody has given him anything and I think he is also an example, he has accepted having less minutes, he always contributes... It is also a bit like the people who have more experience, young people should look up to this type of player.’’

''I hope they don't have a bad day'' – Diego Llorente on playing against Real Madrid today

Diego Llorente will come up against his former club as his Real Betis side will host Carlo Ancelotti’s men in today’s league clash. Llorente expressed gratitude for the values Real Madrid instilled in him during his youthful years but hopes that his Real Betis side can get a good result in the clash at Benito Villamarin.

The Spanish defender said in an interview with Marca:

''Yes, I spent many years there, from the age of seven when I joined until I went on loan to Rayo. Many years, to be honest, and I have always said this, I always have words of gratitude, not so much for the sporting training I received there, which for me is one of the best youth teams in the world, if not the best, but also for the values they instill in you from a young age, which is also important. I am very grateful for all that training, but today I hope they don't have a bad day and that we can get a good result.’’

Real Madrid are in the second position with 54 points after 25 games, while Real Betis are sitting in the seventh position with 35 points after the same number of games on the league table.

