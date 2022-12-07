"Young players don't say" - France star at FIFA World Cup is not respected enough claims Arsenal legend

Arsenal legend William Gallas recently claimed that France's FIFA World Cup hero Olivier Giroud does not get the respect he deserves.

Giroud made history during the tournament in Qatar. The AC Milan striker became the all-time top scorer in Les Bleus's history when he scored against Poland in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash on Sunday, 4 December.

Giroud has now scored 52 goals for his country, one more than the legendary figure of Thierry Henry.

Gallas, however, believes the former Montpellier striker doesn't get the plaudits he deserves because of his playing style.

Giroud is not an artist of the beautiful game and can't be compared to the likes of Karim Benzema, Zinedine Zidane, or Henry. Rather, Giroud focuses more on substance. Given he is France's all-time top scorer now, he has certainly done his duty as a striker, which is to find the back of the net.

Gallas added that the lack of finesse is the main reason why kids don't idolize him as much as they should. Speaking to Genting Casino, Gallas spoke about the FIFA World Cup star:

"Olivier Giroud has the respect in France for beating the Thierry Henry record. You have to respect scoring 52 goals for the country. When you look at how Giroud plays, some like it, some don't, he doesn't have a beautiful style of playing football unlike Thierry Henry, Karim Benzema and Zinedine Zidane.

"Giroud has a different style and some people don't like it and that's why he does not get called a top-class player. Young players don't say 'I want to play like Olivier Giroud.'"

Former France star William Gallas predicted how his former team Arsenal will perform after the 2022 FIFA World Cup

William Gallas has played for the Gunners, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. The France star predicted how his former teams will perform after the FIFA World Cup break.

Gallas believes Arsenal will finish ahead of Tottenham. He also said Spurs will finish ahead of Chelsea in the league:

"It will be Arsenal, Tottenham and then Chelsea by the end of the season. Chelsea have a lot of problems in the club, they have to fix those problems with the chairman and the staff. Chelsea have made some wrong decisions and have not signed the right players, which is why they have performed the way they have in the first half of the season.

"With the World Cup, players like Thiago Silva will be really tired and he is very important to Chelsea. Cesar Azpilicueta is old too so he might have some problems if Reece James is not back in time."

