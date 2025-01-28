“Your future will be incredible, special things are happening” - Neymar Jr pens emotional farewell to Al-Hilal ahead of Santos exit 

Neymar has sent a heartfelt message to Al-Hilal fans, thanking them for their support. The Brazilian forward bids farewell to the Saudi Pro League side ahead of a reported return to his boyhood club Santos.

Al-Hilal secured Neymar's services in 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported £77 million fee. However, the talented winger's career in the Middle East didn't go as anticipated and turned awry due to injury issues.

After sustaining a serious knee injury in 2023 while playing for Brazil in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, he struggled to return to his best and remained unfit for a substantial period.

He has registered just 7 appearances for the club since his arrival, meaning he cost Al-Hilal roughly £11 million per game. As a result, the club and the player have terminated his contract by mutual consent, putting an end to a disappointing tenure in Saudi.

Trending

The former Barcelona star has now said goodbye to his fans at Al-Hilal in a parting message. He said (via journalist Ben Jacobs on X):

“To everyone at Al Hilal, to the fans, thank you! I gave everything to play and I wish we enjoyed better times on the pitch together. To Saudi, thank you for giving me and my family a new home and new experiences. I now know the real Saudi and have friends for life."

Expand Tweet

“I always felt your love and passion for the game. I will be following your journey ahead as a club and a country towards 2034. Your future will be incredible, special things are happening and I will always support you.”

Neymar has scored a goal and provided three assists during his time at Al-Hilal.

MLS side attempted to sign Neymar before termination of Al-Hilal contract

A Major League Soccer (MLS) club tried to pursue Neymar to move to the United States before his contract with Al-Hilal was terminated, according to reports.

The Brazil international looks set for a reunion with Santos, where he spent his formative years before making his big move to Barcelona. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that he will imminently return to his home country for the medical assessment before officially signing.

Expand Tweet

It has now been revealed that the 32-year-old attracted interest from MLS side Chicago Fire, who attempted to sign him even before his contract was terminated, per Nizaar Kinsella.

Neymar enjoyed successful careers with Barcelona and PSG, winning two LaLiga titles and five Ligue 1 titles. He has also won the Champions League with the Blaugrana.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback