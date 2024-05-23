"Your heart sinks" – Rio Ferdinand admits he 'never got over' Sergio Aguero goal that shattered Manchester United's title hopes

Rio Ferdinand has stated that he still has flashbacks to the moment Sergio Aguero denied Manchester United the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

The Red Devils were hoping to lift their second successive title after recording a 1-0 win at Sunderland on May 13, 2012. But, Manchester City beat their rivals to the title as Aguero bagged an injury-time goal to hand his team a 3-2 win over Queens Park Rangers (QPR).

Expand Tweet

Speaking on his Vibe with Five YouTube channel, Ferdinand claimed that he is still haunted by Aguero's iconic goal. He opined (h/t MEN):

"Obviously, your heart sinks and you're absolutely floored and you never get over that, I've got to be honest. I could be having a good day, I could be having an OK day, I could be on a beach somewhere in the most idyllic place in the world. All of a sudden, I'm having a great time, and I just get a flashback of that moment."

Ferdinand, who helped Manchester United lift six league titles, said:

"I've got flashbacks to seeing the crowd at Sunderland in that stadium screaming and shouting – they're not even supporters of Manchester City – because they didn't want Manchester United to win so much they were cheering. It meant that City had scored and meant that we didn't win the league."

Recalling Sir Alex Ferguson's post-match speech, Ferdinand added:

"The moment in the changing room where the manager's going: 'You lot, listen to those fans, remember their faces, their chanting and laughter, their jubilation at you lot being pipped for the title here. When you've got moments where things aren't going well, you draw on this here to make sure you get over the line and win that league next year'. We managed to do that. We found a way."

Manchester United aiming to wrap up poor season with 13th FA Cup win against City

Manchester United will face the Premier League champions Manchester City in the 2023-24 FA Cup final this Saturday (May 25). They will be hoping to exact revenge on their rivals after losing last year's cup final.

Expand Tweet

The Red Devils, who finished eighth in the league standings this season, defeated Liverpool, Coventry City, and Nottingham Forest to reach the FA Cup final. City, on the other hand, beat the likes of Chelsea, and Newcastle United to advance to the cup summit clash.

Manchester United, who have won 12 FA Cup crowns so far, have won 25 and lost 19 of their 51 matches across competitions this campaign.