“Your social game is too good” - Manchester United fans cannot control laughter after seeing what Amad Diallo posted about Harry Maguire

Manchester United star Amad Diallo left his side's fans in stitches with his social media activity after his side's UEFA Europa League win over Athletic Club. The Ivorian forward made his return to action and took the spotlight off the pitch with a post on Harry Maguire.

Back after nearly three months out injured, Amad's inclusion in the squad to face the Spanish side left the club's fans excited. The 22-year-old gave the fans more to laugh about when he posted about Maguire after a stellar display from the centre-back.

Amad Diallo posted a doctored image made by Troll Football showing him receiving a bath from the defender. His and Maguire's faces were edited onto the picture of Lionel Messi giving Lamine Yamal a bath as a baby, and he posted it on X.

A lot of Manchester United's fans found the post to be hilarious, and they took to X to share their reactions to Amad's post. A fan referred to him as the funniest on social media, pointing out that they often think his account is a parody.

"Amad is really the funniest rig on social media lol the amount of times people have thought his accounts are fake is hilarious", they wrote.

Another fan shared their belief that he must be the funniest character in the Red Devils' dressing room.

"This Amad!! Has to be the funniest in the locker room, not Ugarte 😂😂🤣😂🤣🤣", they posted.

Another fan shared their laughter at the post.

A fan hailed the forward for his social media posts.

"Your social game is too good bro lol", they wrote.

A fan took the opportunity to express their love for the former Atalanta man.

"Oh my Amad. We love you. 😂❤️❤️❤️", they posted.

Another fan expressed disbelief at the possibility of the forward making such a post.

"No way this is amad.", they wrote.

A fan laughed heartily at the post from the forward.

"This guy 😂😂😂", they wrote.

Harry Maguire earned plaudits from his teammates and fans for his part in their first goal. The centre-back showed surprising dribbling ability to create room for himself out wide before playing a cross into the box, leading to Casemiro's opener.

Amad's post was to praise the defender, who played for 65 minutes before he was taken off for Matthijs De Ligt. The forward, himself, played for the final six mutes after his introduction in place of Alejandro Garnacho for Manchester United.

Amad Diallo makes Manchester United return in win over Athletic Club

Manchester United star Amad Diallo made his return from a three-month layoff as his side claimed a 3-0 win over Athletic Club in their Spain home. Goals from Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes gave the Red Devils a crucial first leg win in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals.

Amad injured his ankle in training for Manchester United ahead of their Premier League meeting with Tottenham Hotspur back in February. The 22-year-old was ruled out of the rest of the campaign, with his return set for next season. He returned to full training this week and featured in Bilbao.

The Ivory Coast international has returned way ahead of schedule to participate in the crucial last few weeks of the season. With nine goals and seven assists to his name, he will hope to help his side end the season with the Europa League trophy.

