“Your spot is under serious threat”, “Take lessons” - Barcelona fans warn 26-year-old star that his teammate could replace him after 5-0 win vs Daegu

Barcelona fans on social media have sent a warning to defender Jules Kounde after Eric Garcia's performance against FC Daegu in a pre-season friendly. They believe that the Spaniard will now be challenging the Frenchman for a starting spot this season.

Hansi Flick's side faced FC Daegu in their final pre-season match of their Asia tour and eased to a 5-0 win. Lamine Yamal and Marcus Rashford stole the headlines, but the Barcelona fans were left highly impressed by Garcia.

Taking to X swiftly after the match, fans were quick to heap praise on the 24-year-old.

"Kounde your spot is under serious threat by Eric Garcia. What a healthy competition it's going to be going forward," wrote one fan.

"Eric is a better right back than kounde," added another.

"Eric Garcia makes better decision than kounde, for someone coached by pep guardiola, why not lol," added a fan who was not surprised why the Spaniard was better.

"The thing that eric has over all the other fullbacks is that he waits and looks for the pass, kounde and balde just slap it in the box hoping someones there" said another.

One fan has spotted that Lamine Yamal also does better when he plays with Garcia, and wrote:

"Kounde, take lessons from Eric Garcia in the final third. It is not every time you cross the ball. Very good ball from Eric there! Rashford goal!!!! There's a reason Yamal scored in 3 matches out of his last 4 when he played alongside Eric Garcia."

One Barcelona fan is convinced that Garcia is no longer a backup to Kounde and the two players will push each other to get better. They wrote:

"Eric Garcia will play a lot this season. He's not a backup but a real competition for Kounde. I'm excited because they will make each other better. We're covered at RB."

Barcelona face Como next in the Joan Gamper Trophy on August 10, in their final pre-season game.

Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde in contract talks at Barcelona

Barcelona fans believe Eric Garcia and Jules Kounde will battle for the right-back spot this season, and that may be just the start of things to come. Jules Kounde has been in talks over a new deal and reports suggest he has agreed terms already.

Garcia was linked with an exit in January, but Hansi Flick reportedly vetoed the move and kept him. The German manager said that the 24-year-old was a key player for his side (via The Athletic):

"He is an important player. He is a defender but can play in different positions on the pitch. He is one of the best in the squad with offensive headers, he reads timings very well, so it's not a surprise he joined the attack. Eric has a great mentality."

SPORT report that Garcia is also interested in committing his future to the club, but wants a guarantee that he will be getting regular minutes.

