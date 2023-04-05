“Your tears are enough” - Allan Saint-Maximin brutalises Manchester United fan in hilarious Twitter exchange

Newcastle United winger Allan Saint-Maximin gave a hilarious response to a Manchester United fan on Twitter after his side's Premier League win over the Red Devils.

The Magpies secured a deserved 2-0 win over Manchester United on Sunday (April 2) to climb to third in the league. That also dropped Erik ten Hag's side to fifth following Tottenham Hotspur's 1-1 draw with Everton a day later.

Saint-Maximin took to Twitter to post a picture of himself in action during the win at St James' Park with a rocket emoticon in the caption. The Frenchman received messages of support from fans, with the exception of one Manchester United supporter.

He responded to Saint-Maximin by asking where his trophy was, alluding to the Magpies' Carabao Cup final defeat to the Red Devils in February:

"Wheres ur trophy?"

Saint-Maximin hit back by trolling the Red Devils fan with a hilarious video captioned:

"Your tears are enough."

Newcastle are in the midst of a hotly contested top-four race and sit third, level on 50 points with fourth-placed Tottenham and fifth-placed Manchester United. However, the Tyneside are ahead on goal differene.

Eddie Howe has overseen an impressive campaign at St James' Park, with the Magpies seemingly certain to qualify for Europe. They will next be in action on Tuesday (April 5) when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United.

Dan Burn reflects on Newcastle's victory over Manchester United

Dan Burn (left) was in buoyant mood following the win over the Red Devils.

Newcastle got revenge on Manchester United for their Carabao Cup final defeat with their win on Sunday. Joe Willock and Callum Wilson were on target as Howe's men climbed into the top four.

It's a victory Burn feels was owed to fans after the teaam's disappointing loss to the Red Devils at Wembley in February. The English defender said that the Magpies have disliked Ten Hag's side for quite some time, telling Sky Sports after the win:

"It's really special. For a long time, we've always disliked Man Utd as Newcastle fans. We owed them one this season. It was good to get a win. Over the seasons we've always wanted to beat Man Utd."

This was the third time the two sides met this season. They had carved out a goalless draw at Old Trafford in October last year. There seems to be a rivalry ensuing between the two sides as they scrap on the pitch, with Newcastle emerging as a powerhouse in English football.

Poll : 0 votes