"Your whole life you wanted to go to Real Madrid!" - Robert Lewandowski's former agent questions Bayern Munich star's desire to move to Barcelona

Robert Lewandowski’s former agent Maik Barthel has questioned the striker’s desire to join Barcelona, revealing that the Pole always wanted to play for Real Madrid.

Bayern Munich ace Lewandowski will be out of contract in the summer of 2023. Renewal talks have broken down between the player and the club (via Sky Sports Deutschland), with the player blatantly stating that he would not sign an extension.

It is believed that the Poland international is not fishing for a bigger paycheck. He simply wishes to experience a new culture, as he has practically won every trophy possible with the Bavarians.

La Liga giants Barcelona are supposedly doing all they can to secure Lewandowski’s services. The 33-year-old, too, wishes to move to the Camp Nou in the summer transfer window.

The striker’s sudden love for Barca, however, has caught his former agent off-guard. He claims that Real Madrid have always been the former Borussia Dortmund star's dream club.

Maik Barthel tweeted:

“Your whole life do you want to go to @realmadrid in order to end up at @FCBarcelona later? OK”

Bayern want to keep hold of their sharpshooter but understand that it might not be possible. In light of his demands, the Bavarians could reluctantly accept a €40 million bid to avoid losing him for free in 2023.

Real Madrid could swoop in for Barcelona target Robert Lewandowski

Having missed out on Kylian Mbappe, Madrid are searching for quality marksmen in the summer. As per Tomas Gonzalez-Martin (via El Debate), the Poland international has emerged as a contender for the job.

Real Madrid’s sudden interest in the Bundesliga’s leading scorer does not bode well for Barcelona, who have been chasing the player for a while now.

Bayern will listen to offers above €50m. Lewa's future lies in Spain, either in Madrid or Barça Real Madrid have opened talks today for Lewandowski offering €60m, also engaging in a bidding war with Barça. He’s a real target for Madrid now.Bayern will listen to offers above €50m. Lewa's future lies in Spain, either in Madrid or Barça Real Madrid have opened talks today for Lewandowski offering €60m, also engaging in a bidding war with Barça. He’s a real target for Madrid now. 🚨🇵🇱 #RMABayern will listen to offers above €50m. Lewa's future lies in Spain, either in Madrid or Barça ⚪ https://t.co/5P11xGBlud

Since the player has over a year left on his contract, any interested party will first have to negotiate with the Bayern board. Real Madrid could easily outmuscle their arch-rivals in that area, thanks to the money they have saved in the Mbappe saga. As per Gonzalez-Martin, Madrid have €140 million in their war chest for the summer transfer window.

Monaco man Aurelian Tchouameni is believed to be another player Los Blancos are eager to sign in the summer.

