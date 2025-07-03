“Youth players have to break down the door” - Fernando Morientes makes feelings clear about Gonzalo Garcia’s emergence at Real Madrid

Former Real Madrid striker Fernando Morientes has hailed Gonzalo Garcia's emergence at the club. The 21-year-old rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, and broke into the first team in the 2023-24 campaign.

Ad

Garcia initially failed to make a mark with Los Blancos' first team, and continued his development with the youth side. The Spaniard also had a brief run with the first team earlier this season, but has come into his own at this summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

Garcia was thrust into action following injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Endrick, and has been a revelation so far. The youngster has scored three goals and set up one more from four games under Xabi Alonso in the tournament.

Ad

Trending

Speaking to COPE, Morientes labeled his countryman as the big news of the FIFA Club World Cup.

""Gonzalo Garcia is undoubtedly the big news of the Club World Cup," said Morientes.

The former striker went on to add that Garcia's rise will be a big boost for Real Madrid.

"I loved Gonzalo Garcia's performance. It's great news for Real Madrid. The youth players have to break down the door, and Gonzalo did it," said Morientes.

Ad

Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are looking for a backup striker this summer. However, Garcia's emergence could prompt the LaLiga giants to shelve their plans.

Has Vinicius Junior signed a new deal with Real Madrid?

Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is yet to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to journalist Marcos Benito. The Brazilian superstar's contract with the LaLiga giants runs until 2027, but speculation is ripe regarding his next move.

Ad

Vinicius has been subject to an intense pursuit from Saudi clubs in recent times and those rumours have refused to go away. Recent reports have stated that clubs from the Middle East are ready to offer him exorbitant wages to convince him to make the move.

Los Blancos, meanwhile, are keen for the player to stay and want to tie him down to a new deal until 2029 or 2030. However, it is believed that the two parties are still some way apart regarding the player's wages.

Vinicius is expected to eventually extend his stay with Real Madrid. However, the report now adds that the Brazilian is in no hurry to do so, as he wants total control over his sporting life. Vinicius, though, has previously stated that he wants a prolonged stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More