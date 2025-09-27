“Zero responsibility in possession, they play hide/seek in build up” - Real Madrid fans blame 2 players after 5-2 thrashing from Atletico

Real Madrid fans online were left disappointed with Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni's performance in their 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on September 27. The game marked Los Blancos' first loss in the league and brought an end to their unbeaten streak in LaLiga this season.
Atletico Madrid scored the opening goal of the game with Robin Le Normand finding the back of the net (14'). However, Real Madrid responded swiftly with Kylian Mbappe (25') and Arda Guler (36') scoring to put them on a 2-1 lead. However, Los Colchorenos did not give up easily despite a cancelled goal from Clement Lenglet at the brink of halftime (44'). Alexander Sorloth scored the equalizer (45+3'), keeping Atleti in the game at halftime.
The second half saw Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez delivering one of his finest performances for the club. The young Argentine scored a brace (51' and 63'), before Antoine Griezmann sealed the win during stoppage time (90+3') despite coming off the bench.
Fans took to X to react to Real Madrid's 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid, blaming both Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni for the loss. One Madridista wrote:
"Valverde and Tchouameni are a disgrace, zero responsibility in possession, they play hide/seek in build-up."
Other fans agreed, sharing their thoughts on the two players:
Madridistas continued to share their thoughts on the game:
Fede Valverde was not at his best against Atletico Madrid, and made a crucial error leading to an opposition goal. He also lost possession six times, while registering no shots on target. Aurelien Tchouameni also made an error leading to a shot, while losing possession nine times.
Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear after a 'tough loss' against Atletico Madrid
In the post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso admitted that it was a "tough loss" against Atletico Madrid. This also marks the first time in 75 years that Los Blancos conceded five goals against Atleti in an official game. Alonso said (via Madrid Xtra):
"This is a tough loss. But this is a process. We will learn from this. We will analyse what happened and draw conclusions. We won't forget this game."
He continued:
"The team didn't compete today. We weren't at the level required by Real Madrid. This is our first loss this season, I know it hurts. Season has just started. We need to learn and improve."
Los Blancos will next face FC Kairat on September 30 in the UEFA Champions League. With six wins and one loss, they are currently 18 points strong at the top of the LaLiga table. However, their archrivals, Barcelona, are only two points behind them with 16 points. If they win their league clash against Real Sociedad tomorrow, they will replace the Merengues as table toppers in LaLiga.