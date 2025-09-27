“Zero responsibility in possession, they play hide/seek in build up” - Real Madrid fans blame 2 players after 5-2 thrashing from Atletico

Real Madrid fans online were left disappointed with Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni's performance in their 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid in LaLiga on September 27. The game marked Los Blancos' first loss in the league and brought an end to their unbeaten streak in LaLiga this season.

Ad

Atletico Madrid scored the opening goal of the game with Robin Le Normand finding the back of the net (14'). However, Real Madrid responded swiftly with Kylian Mbappe (25') and Arda Guler (36') scoring to put them on a 2-1 lead. However, Los Colchorenos did not give up easily despite a cancelled goal from Clement Lenglet at the brink of halftime (44'). Alexander Sorloth scored the equalizer (45+3'), keeping Atleti in the game at halftime.

Ad

Trending

The second half saw Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez delivering one of his finest performances for the club. The young Argentine scored a brace (51' and 63'), before Antoine Griezmann sealed the win during stoppage time (90+3') despite coming off the bench.

Fans took to X to react to Real Madrid's 5-2 loss to Atletico Madrid, blaming both Fede Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni for the loss. One Madridista wrote:

"Valverde and Tchouameni are a disgrace, zero responsibility in possession, they play hide/seek in build-up."

Ad

Abdul @abdule_10 Valverde and Tchouameni are a disgrace, zero responsibility in possession, they play hide/seek in build-up

Ad

Other fans agreed, sharing their thoughts on the two players:

n’ @papillee im yet to see tchouaméni and valverde

Ad

ScuderiaMerengue @F1galacticos Fede and tchouameni how are you 2 letting a man who just came back from a surgery on his firs start of the season outshine and outwork you both????? Howww

Ad

ScuderiaMerengue @F1galacticos Fede/tchouameni/carreras and dead hall of shame performances

Ad

Madridistas continued to share their thoughts on the game:

Adan @uclhype Tchouameni shouldn't have started over ceballos

Ad

Salma @salModric Tchouameni and Valverde are the worst duo I've seen. One of them should be taken out in the second half

Ad

Ahead of the Curve @mediocentr0 Thing is, nobody that actually knows football hypes Tchouameni. He’s a ball winner with diesel engine. Expecting any sort of technical quality or midfield generalship from him will always result in disappointment.

Ad

Fede Valverde was not at his best against Atletico Madrid, and made a crucial error leading to an opposition goal. He also lost possession six times, while registering no shots on target. Aurelien Tchouameni also made an error leading to a shot, while losing possession nine times.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear after a 'tough loss' against Atletico Madrid

Alonso - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference, Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso admitted that it was a "tough loss" against Atletico Madrid. This also marks the first time in 75 years that Los Blancos conceded five goals against Atleti in an official game. Alonso said (via Madrid Xtra):

Ad

"This is a tough loss. But this is a process. We will learn from this. We will analyse what happened and draw conclusions. We won't forget this game."

He continued:

"The team didn't compete today. We weren't at the level required by Real Madrid. This is our first loss this season, I know it hurts. Season has just started. We need to learn and improve."

Los Blancos will next face FC Kairat on September 30 in the UEFA Champions League. With six wins and one loss, they are currently 18 points strong at the top of the LaLiga table. However, their archrivals, Barcelona, are only two points behind them with 16 points. If they win their league clash against Real Sociedad tomorrow, they will replace the Merengues as table toppers in LaLiga.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More