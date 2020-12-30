Zinedine Zidane admits that Juventus-linked Isco and Marcelo could leave Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has hinted that both Marcelo and Isco are looking to leave the Bernabeu, which could attract Juventus into making a move for the duo.

🤝 Club president travels with team to Elche.#RealMadrid — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) December 30, 2020

Both men have fallen down the pecking order in recent months, and this latest admission by their manager might have pushed them closer to the exit door.

Speaking to the press ahead of Real Madrid's trip to Elche, Zidane said:

''I count on all my players and they are Real Madrid players. Whether they want to leave or not is not something I can control, but I can say that they are very involved, they train very well. I’m sorry because they are players who want to play, it’s the bad side of being a coach. These are complicated moments.”

Juventus had been linked with both Isco and Marcelo in the past and might make enquiries in the coming weeks following Zidane's comments.

Marcelo and Isco might seek new challenges at Juventus after falling down the pecking order at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have bounced back from their initial slump

For the last 13 years, Marcelo has played his way into Real Madrid folklore and recently made history as the foreign player with the most appearances for Los Blancos.

The Brazilian has, however, struggled for playing time in recent months, with Ferland Mendy the preferred option on the left flank of defence.

The story is not much different for Isco. However, unlike Marcelo, the midfielder was never an integral part of the Real Madrid set-up since he arrived at the Spanish capital.

Very rarely is Isco named in the starting lineup, and he does not even play the full 90 minutes whenever he starts.

A move to Juventus might help both players rediscover their best form, and their experience could come in handy as Andrea Pirlo attempts to build the team in his image.

🗣🎙 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝟭 of our interactive commentary challenge began in style! 👌



🖥🔴 Tune in for 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝘁 𝟮 today LIVE on @Twitch @ 17:00 CET 💜#PitchForTwitch — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) December 30, 2020

The Turin giants are expected to make some signings in the January transfer window, although it is understood that getting a striker is of utmost priority for the Serie A champions.

Nevertheless, they might be tempted to make a move for two players who have experience of winning and performing at the highest levels.

Real Madrid will end the year with a trip to Elche in LaLiga, while Juventus would hope to bounce back from their disappointing 3-0 loss to Fiorentina when they resume Serie A hostilities in the new year.