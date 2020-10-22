Zinedine Zidane takes the blame for Real Madrid’s shock loss to Shakhtar Donetsk

Zinedine Zidane admitted to making mistakes during Real Madrid's shock loss to Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League group stage. The Madrid giants went down 0-3 at home in the first half but clawed back by scoring 2 goals in the second half. However, they still fell short in the end.

Real Madrid almost salvaged a draw in injury time only for VAR to rule out the goal due to an offside. Zidane named a strong starting lineup, although he decided to rest Karim Benzema. However, the manager was forced to call on his talisman in the second half with Real in dire straits.

Here's a thing: Real Madrid's two goals last night helped and the team gained momentum, but they were not a consequence of Madrid improving their game. At all. They were mostly accidental, apart from Vinicius' courage and pressing. — Lucas Navarrete (@LucasNavarreteM) October 22, 2020

Speaking after the game, Zidane remarked:

I did not see the team as I wanted, and when you do not see the team as you wanted, it is your fault. We deserve the criticism, all of us, and me first. Luckily, we had a reaction in the second half because they don't deserve that, they are champions and it bothers me.

We were lacking a bit of everything today but worst of all we were lacking confidence. It’s difficult to think of what to say when you concede three goals in the first half. We made a mistake with their first goal and from then on it was very difficult.

I’m left with a very bad feeling because of everything that happened tonight. It’s a bad game, a bad night but I’m the coach and I’m the one who has to find solutions. I didn’t find them tonight and it’s a very difficult moment for the players.

Real Madrid have now lost two in a row

Real Madrid lost the last two games to Cadiz in the La Liga and now Shakhtar in the Champions League group stage. The Los Blancos take on Barcelona the coming weekend in the league.

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid is put under pressure by Manor Solomon of Shakhtar Donetsk

📋 Real Madrid’s last 7 #UCL home games:



• Lost 0-3 vs. CSKA Moscow

• Lost 1-4 vs. Ajax

• Drew 2-2 vs. Brugge

• Won 6-0 vs. Galatasaray

• Drew 2-2 vs. PSG

• Lost 1-2 vs. Man City

• Lost 2-3 vs. Shakhtar



Just 1 win & 4 defeats.



😅😅😅 pic.twitter.com/cX9FcCoPn6 — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) October 22, 2020

Shakhtar had more than 10 first-team players missing due to COVID-19 and yet managed to put in a masterful performance against a Real Madrid team which was near full strength. Although the home side played well in the second half, the Ukrainian side remained dangerous on the counter and came close to adding more goals to their tally.